Dolly does Doggy style: the country icon introduces new canine apparel

Everyone’s favourite gingham-wearing LGBTQ+ ally Dolly Parton has just come up with the perfect way to get all our fur babies drooling at the mouth with Doggy Parton, her new line of dog apparel.

The new range will include toys, clothing and accessories with that unique “Dolly flair”; a must-have for any discerning queer dog owner.

Announcing the new line, the queen of country music said, “Puppy Love was my very first record and six decades later my love for pets is stronger than ever.”

She said this love of animals is what inspired her to create the Doggy Parton range “with a little Dolly flair.”

Ready for my close up with god mama @DollyParton! 📸https://t.co/2RN4Unm4gm pic.twitter.com/oK5HiCYuIt — Billy The Kid (@btkthefrenchie) September 1, 2022

And the unique line really does give us all things Dolly for your pampered pooch, from guitars, records, high heels, and microphone toys, to blonde curly wigs and pink feather-trimmed stetsons.

Dolly teamed up with her “God Dog” a gorgeous French Bulldog called Billy the Kid to promote the new line.

The fabulously fun photoshoot sees Billy the Kid showing off some of the highlights from the range including a fashionable red and white gingham bandana complete with denim collar, an iconic white t-shirt with a ’70s print of Dolly in blue and pink, and her furry friend also sports a blonde wig blow dried by Dolly herself – it’s enough to make any dog owner green with envy.

I will always love you, Dolly Mama @DollyParton 💘 Thank you for my @doggyparton wig and accessories. Link to the full collection in bio now!https://t.co/2xHhIxJhyz pic.twitter.com/0PRonQQzQP — Billy The Kid (@btkthefrenchie) August 31, 2022

The crowning glory of the range has to be the sparkly magenta dress complete with puppet arms and a mini guitar. Topped off with the signature blonde curly wig, this will truly make any dog fit for the canine ball.

But if you’re feeling guilty about splashing out on a ballgown for your fluffball more extravagant than the one you’d buy yourself, here’s the best part!

True to the generosity that Dolly’s become known for, the proceeds from all the Doggy Parton products will be shared with Willa B Farms. Dolly describes it as “a rescue where animals in need find never-ending love,” and as she says, “Don’t we all need that?”