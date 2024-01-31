Dolly Parton teases much-anticipated Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot

Dolly Parton has teased that a much sought-after Buffy the Vampire Slayer revival could become a reality!

In an interview with Business Insider, Parton discussed the show and revealed that “They’re thinking about bringing it back and revamping it.”

Queer ally Dolly Parton’s involvement in the show was largely unknown until an episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon aired last year. In it, Sarah Michelle Gellar revealed that the country music icon’s production company, Sandollar Production, produced all seven seasons of the show, which ran from 1997 to 2003. Although Dolly was not able to spend much time on the set, Gellar remembers how she would send the cast Christmas gifts.

We were today years old when we found out Dolly Parton was a producer for ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ 😳 pic.twitter.com/PU568VzRBA — NowThis (@nowthisnews) January 26, 2024

The series starred Gellar as a teenager called Buffy who used her supernatural powers to defeat vampires and demons. The 1990s cult classic was a groundbreaking show for queer representation, and it was praised for the portrayal of LGBTQ+ characters.

Buffy the Vampire Slayer made history as the first American TV show to feature a queer woman in a passionate relationship and was praised for its depiction of the iconic bisexual character Willow (Alyson Hannigan). After only dating boys for the show’s first three seasons, she begins a same-sex relationship with a witch called Tara (Amber Benson) in season four.

Fans adored watching a queer friend group slay their high school demons both metaphorically and literally as vampires.

The paused ‘BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER’ reboot/revival is still being worked on according to Dolly Parton. “They’re still working on that. They’re thinking about bringing it back and revamping it.” (Via: @BusinessInsider) #BuffyTheVampireSlayer pic.twitter.com/zreStLpqRU — CriticalOverlord (@CriticalOverlo3) January 28, 2024

The original Buffy character storylines continued through a comic book until 2018. After that, a 2023 audiobook directed by Amber Benson, Slayers: A Buffyverse Story, was made to pick up the storyline exactly 10 years after the show’s ending. It stars some of the original cast members including Amber Benson, James Marsters and Anthony Head.

Gellar spoke with SFX Magazine via MovieWeb about a potential reboot, sharing, “I am all for them continuing the story, because there’s the story of female empowerment. I love the way the show was left: ‘Every girl who has the power can have the power.’ It’s set up perfectly for someone else to have the power.”

While there have been plenty of talks of a Buffy reboot over the years, Dolly Parton’s reveal carries a lot of weight. There’s no production date yet, but fans across the “Buffyverse” are hopeful that that news will come soon.