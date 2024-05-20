Drag queens make history as part of 2024 Paris Olympics

For the first time in history, drag queens are among the public figures honoured with the responsibility of carrying the torch for the Summer Olympics. Three French drag queens will share the responsibilities of carrying the flame at some point as it makes its way to Paris for the 2024 event.

Queens Nicky Doll and Miss Martini have already had their historic moment and carried the torch earlier this month, while Minima Gesté will perform the duty in her home city of Paris on Sunday, July 14.

When sharing the news in a video announcement, she said: “I know that visibility is still one of the pillars of acceptance of our LGBTQIA+ community. So having a drag queen carry the flame—and who might fall flat on her face with it, wait and see—it’s an enormous source of pride.”

Gesté told her supporters: “One of the messages that I want to carry is the pride in my community because 10 years ago having a drag queen carry the torch would have been unimaginable.”

While LGBTQ+ community members are celebrating the inclusion of drag queens in this important role leading up to the Olympics, Gesté has already been the target of homophobic and transphobic harassment by a vocal minority over her participation.

Despite the criticism, Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo has reaffirmed her full support for Gesté, stating: “I’ll say it again: I am proud and, yes, Paris is proud that a drag queen will carry the torch and the values of peace and humanity.”

Over 180 out LGBTQ+ athletes competed in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, and organisers are expecting a similar number of athletes to qualify in 2024.

LGBTQ+ representation fosters support and understanding, and the International Olympic Committee is working to make the 2024 Games as inclusive and welcoming as possible for queer athletes and spectators. Organisers are working with Pride House International to create a space where visitors learn more about LGBTQ+ athletics.

While Pride flags and LGBTQ+ expressions are typically not shown during the opening ceremony, organisers are reportedly considering updating guidelines to allow individual athletes to wear Pride symbols at Olympic venues.