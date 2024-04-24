Drag Race ruveals sickening All Stars 9 cast and amazing twist

On Tuesday, April 23, RuPaul’s Drag Race announced the upcoming cast for All Stars 9. The show returns on May 17, with a whole host of fan favourites prepared to werk the runway.

Just last week, Nymphia Wind snatched the crown for Season 16, making herstory by becoming the first East Asian queen to bring it home. If you’re already missing the show, no need to worry, as eight queens are coming back with their charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent to compete in the new All Stars season, with a heart-warming plot twist.

For the first time, queens will not be competing to win the cash prize for themselves, rather the $200,000 will be given to a charity selected by the triumphant performer. In the press release, Paramount+ stated the prize is provided by Palette Fund, a private foundation “dedicated to breaking down barriers and advancing social change in communities that are under-resourced and facing significant challenges.”

This is a welcomed first on RuPaul’s Drag Race and will be initiated by some of the most beloved queens with unmatched extravaganza eleganza, featuring in the just-announced cast of All Stars 9. See who’s on the lineup below!

Angeria Paris VanMicheals – Ru Paul’s Drag Race Season 14

You can call her Angie 2.0, and she is back to make it shake! Finalist of RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 14, she returned as a lipsync assassin on All Stars 8. This time around, Angie is bringing back her impeccable sense of humour and charisma to compete for the National Black Justice Collective, an organisation fighting for the empowerment of Black LGBTQ+ people!

Gottmik – RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 13

This finalist of Season 13 is back after smashing the cis-tem! The fashion icon returns to the competition once again promising sickening looks and a runway strut like no other. Gottmik made herstory by being the first ever trans man to compete on RuPaul’s Drag Race. She is competing for Trans Lifeline, a helpline by and for trans folks.

Jorgeous – RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 14

Hello-tis! Season 14’s spiciest diva, Jorgeous is here to smoke the competition. Gorgeous like Jorgeous brings back her exquisite performances and stunning looks for All Stars 9. A first in Drag Race herstory, she survived four bottom battles, and this time she is here to win it al for the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), an American organisation helping millions struggling with mental health.

Nina West – RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 11

Season 11’s Miss Congeniality returns from her Hairspray tour and is here to slay! Her kindness doesn’t make her less of a fierce competitor. The Broadway star is ready to snatch the crown with her acting and comedy skills and is competing for The Trevor Project. The charity helps LGBTQ+ youth by providing 24/7 crisis services and suicide prevention.

Plastique Tiara – RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 11

Asian excellence Plastique Tiara is here to bring back not only her beauty and polished looks but also her bold performance skills. Having gathered the largest social media following of any Drag Race alum, she is now a TikTok icon. She will compete for The Asian American Foundation (TAAF), an organisation supporting the Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander (AANHPI) community against discrimination and violence.

Roxxxy Andrews – RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 5



She’s here to make it clear! The Season 5 runner-up who managed to bring wig reveals to lipsync battles is back for a second run in All Stars, after competing in All Stars Season 2. This time around, Roxxxy is the only one from the historic Rolaskatox alliance. Bringing her “thick and juicy” talents, the star is competing for Miracle of Love, which provides accessible HIV/AIDS assistance and prevention services.

Shannel – RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 1



In this memorable cast for All Stars 9, we needed an OG and that is why the first-ever queen to enter the werk room, Shannel, is here! The Drag Race royalty is ready to snatch the crown and bring back classic drag in the new season. The Vegas showgirl is ready to make herstory again and is competing for The Anxiety and Depression Association of America, an organisation advancing research on mental health.

Vanessa Vanjie – RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 10 & 11

No introduction is needed for Miss Vanjie! By generating one of the most popular memes in Drag Race herstory after leaving on the first episode of Season 10, she came back fiercer than ever the next season. Nearly making it to the top in Season 11, Miss Vanjie has taken to the road in recent years for world tours, and is ready to enter the Hall of Fame. She is competing for the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, protecting and rescuing animals as well as fighting against animal cruelty.

Season 9 of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars will premiere on May 17 on Paramount+ in the US and on WOW Presents Plus internationally.

You can watch the ‘Meet the Queens’ announcement of the upcoming season here: