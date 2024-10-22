Start your engines, Drag Race's first African spin-off gets green light

The Drag Race empire is sashaying its way to the African continent for the very first time! As of October 20, 2024, Drag Race South Africa has officially been greenlit by World of Wonder, and fans can expect the series to premiere on WOWPresents Plus in 2025. So, queens of South Africa, it’s time to start your engines.

World of Wonder, the creative powerhouse behind the global phenomenon, teased the news with a tweet on X: “Drag Race South Africa has officially been greenlit and will premiere exclusively on WOWPresents Plus worldwide!” Casting is set to begin in 2025, giving a fresh crop of South African queens the chance to snatch the crown and prove their charisma, uniqueness, nerve, and talent.

Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato, the iconic co-founders of World of Wonder, shared their excitement: “We’ve seen stunning queens from across Africa grace the Drag Race runway, so it’s about time we celebrate the continent’s unique talent. Our mission is to bring Drag Race to every corner of the world, and South Africa is a huge step in that direction.”

The original US series, hosted by the legendary RuPaul, has snatched 29 Emmy Awards, produced 16 gag-worthy seasons, and inspired a legion of 16 international franchises and counting, from Drag Race España to Drag Race Philippines. Now, with South Africa added to the lineup, Antarctica remains the only continent yet to get its own version.

South Africa already boasts a vibrant drag scene, with the local reality TV series Beaulah: Queens van die Kaap showcasing the queens of the captial city of Cape Town. Now, with Drag Race South Africa on the horizon, the performers of the Rainbow Nation are about to stomp the runway and lip-sync for their lives on a global stage. May the best queen win!