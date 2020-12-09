Drag Race season 13 trailer leaks with a big premiere twist 

Oh, Henny! The first trailer for Drag Race season 13 has leaked and it looks like Queens are going to be dropping left and right. The dramatic pastel-themed 12-second clip sees RuPaul announcing: “We’re kicking off the season with six-lip syncs for your lives.” Let the race begin.

The leaked trailer also confirms what fans have been desperately waiting for: the Drag Race season 13 premiere date. The new season will begin on New Year’s Day (1 January), at 8/7C on VH1 in the US.

The network is yet to officially confirm these details, and there is no sign of a Netflix release date for UK fans (though we’d be willing to bet on 2 January, given that the platform has had next-day access in recent years).

Not even a global pandemic could stop the Drag Race machine from pumping out new seasons. Season 13 was reportedly completed in September, with a series of changes made to ensure the set was COVID-secure. According to Variety, the queens, Pit Crew and other on-air talent were tested for COVID-19 three times a week, along with any crew members who interacted with them. Other crew members were tested weekly.

Variety also reported that there will be few visible changes, the off-camera crew members are the only ones to wear masks, while the queens effectively forming a quarantine bubble for the season. The cast for Drag Race season 13 includes Denali Foxx, Elliott Puckett, Joey Jay, Kahmora Hall, LaLa Ri, Kandy Muse, Mik, Olivia Lux, Rosé, Symone, Tamisha Iman, Tina Burner, and Utica.

The mainstage will also look different. The judges’ table has been extended and glass panels placed in between each seat. It hasn’t yet been confirmed whether guest judges will appear on Drag Race season 13.

One of the biggest safety issues for the television industry during the pandemic has been hair and make-up and how to do it safely in as little time as possible to limit any significant exposure. However, this has been less of an issue on Drag Race, as the contestants are responsible for their own glam. Whether RuPaul did his own make-up isn’t clear – he famously relies on the talents of Drag Race alum Raven in that department.

Production on “other Drag Race spin-off series” are still in motion, lining up with rumours RuPaul went straight into filming for All-Stars 6 following season 13. In recent years, All-Stars and the regular edition of Drag Race have aired as one uninterrupted run.

It’s also been confirmed by the BBC that RuPaul and Michelle flew to London to resume filming on Drag Race UK season two, which will air in early 2021 – possibly overlapping with season 13.

Until New Year’s Day, we’ll just be waiting and prepping ourselves for what is sounding like the biggest Drag Race of the Decade.