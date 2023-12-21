Watch: Drag royalty Trixie and Katya sleigh the festivities in new animated Christmas special

Are you ready for a one-slay ticket to a North Pole eleganza extravaganza this Christmas? Then look no further than the all-new animated Christmas special A Trixie and Katya Christmas!. Starring two of RuPaul’s Drag Race’s most prolific alumni, Trixie Mattel and Katya Zamolodchikova, the animated short sees the two drag legends teaming up to save a dilapidated North Pole gay bar, Nutcrackers, from foreclosure.

In the original animated short, Little Brian, voiced by Mattel, visits Katya, a long-retired drag queen, at her North Pole cabin, trying to convince her to aid in the hamlet’s efforts to resurrect the bar before it gets shut down forever.

In the world of the short, Nutcrackers is the only place where North Pole locals can gather to watch new episodes of the phenomenon that is RuPaul’s Drag Race. The fact that Trixie and Katya are teaming up to save the venue less than a month before Season 16 of Drag Race premiers on January 6, 2024 is no coincidence!

Katya, sporting an exaggerated version of her native Boston accent, debates whether or not to help Little Brian save Nutcrackers from foreclosure, but everything changes when the retired queen has a dream about the good old days she had performing at the bar.

A Trixie and Katya Christmas has a little bit of everything for everyone this holi-slay season, including a dream sequence where Katya, dressed as a sexy reindeer, pole dances in front of a sexy shirtless Santa Claus.

While Mattel voices the character of Little Brian throughout the five-minute short, the queen’s drag persona makes a surprise appearance at the end of the special, ice-skating in just in time to save Nutcrackers and perform some live music at the venue.

A Trixie & Katya Christmas is the second animated Christmas short of its kind from the producers of RuPaul’s Drag Race, who released a similar project last year titled Bianca Saves Christmas, starring Drag Race winner Bianca Del Rio. Both projects were produced by Cartuna, a Brooklyn-based animation studio.

Watch A Trixie & Katya Christmas below!