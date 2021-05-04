Drag Race UK stars evacuated from London nightclub after bomb threat

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK stars The Vivienne, Tia Kofi and Veronica Green were evacuated from Heaven nightclub in London after an “intentional hoax” bomb threat on Monday afternoon.

They had been rehearsing for their upcoming show in the West End, Drag Queens of Pop, along with fellow drag queen Shania Pain when just after 3pm, the Met police received reports of a suspicious package at Heaven nightclub. A bomb squad and sniffer dogs were sent to investigate and the Drag Race UK stars were evacuated along with the surrounding area, including Charing Cross station.

“A very dramatic rehearsal today for Drag Queens of Pop. Halfway through a song when the police entered, informing us there was a bomb scare in the venue and we must evacuate, 4 whole streets were also evacuated around us,” The Vivienne wrote on Instagram. “To the SICK person who made the call to the police, thanks for ruining our rehearsal day for which people had travelled down for. Just out of lockdown and now this.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by THE Vivienne (@thevivienne_)

An item at the scene was subsequently confirmed not to be suspicious, police said. Officers believe the incident may have been an “intentional” hoax, after the stars posted on Instagram that they were at Heaven nightclub rehearsing.

“The circumstances in which the item was found suggest that it was part of an intentional hoax and an investigation is under way to identify the person or persons responsible,” a Met spokesperson said. “There is no indication, at this early stage, of a particular motive but that will form one of the key lines of enquiry for officers as their investigation continues.”

Also cannot thank @metpoliceuk enough for evacuating us so quickly and keeping the situation under control. 4 streets, 2 tube stations, a train station & all nearby businesses were closed & travel disrupted for hours, all because of a sick minded individual. Still a bit shaken 💚 — Veronica Green (@veronicaqween) May 3, 2021

Tia Kofi described the day as a terrifying experience but reassured fans, “we’re all safe but shaken up. Thank you for all the kind messages”. Veronica Green branded the person behind the hoax “a sick minded individual” said she was “still a bit shaken”.

“Cannot thank the Metropolitan Police enough for evacuating us so quickly and keeping the situation under control,” she added.