Lil Nas X to debut new song on season finale of SNL

Lil Nas X is set to appear on the legendary Saturday Night Live (SNL) stage where he will debut a new track.

Following worldwide acclaim for his now iconic gay anthem ‘Monterro (Call Me By Your Name)’, he appeared in an SNL spoof of his music video where he gives Jesus a lap dance so he wouldnt feel left out.

The singer will appear on the show on May 22 with Anya Taylor-Joy in the hosting seat for the final episode of the show’s 46th season.

“Saturday Night Live,” he tweeted of the announcement. “MONTERO + New Song.”

Lil Nas X topped the Official Irish Chart in early April with ‘Montero (Call Me By Your Name)’. Even Saudi Arabia, a country known for its homophobic laws, had ‘Call Me By Your Name’ at the top of the charts on Apple Music.

‘Montero (Call Me By Your Name)’ was propelled to instant hit status by the very people who wanted to stop it- American conservatives. In the song, Lil Nas X embraces his sexuality and sings freely about the joys of gay sex.

In the video he does what many conservatives have been saying is an inevitability and goes to hell where he proceeds to give a lap dance to the devil, which may not have been in their plans. Predictably, their outrage machine went into overdrive online, allowing Lil Nas X to go on a mass trolling spree on Twitter and gain huge amounts of publicity that no money could buy.

Since its release, the singer has explained that the aim of the project is to show young LGBTQ+ people who feel alone and oppressed because of religion, that there is a community out there for them, and that it is okay to be gay.

Lil Nas X will reach the masses with his message of acceptance on a stage with such prominence in the US and across the globe.