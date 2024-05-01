Drogheda Pride set to return bigger and bolder in 2024

The 2024 Pride season is just around the corner, and every July, the charming town of Drogheda in Co Louth gets more vibrant and colourful, with locals and tourists coming together to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community.

Drogheda Pride 2024 is taking place from July 18-21, and the whole town will be buzzing as crowds come together to celebrate love, diversity, and inclusivity.

This year’s event promises to be a fantastic experience, with preparation well underway and organiser Peter James Nugent working on the four-day festival, which will include live music performances, dance parties, film screenings, and family-friendly events.

Last Friday, Drogheda hosted a RuPaul’s Drag Race Table Quiz fundraising event at the Punt Bar. Participants enjoyed a night of fun and laughter and competed to see who had the best knowledge of the iconic show, all while raising vital funds for the Festival.

This year’s Pride Parade will take place on Saturday, July 20. Following the parade, talented local artist Kobrah Kage will headline the main event with a highly-anticipated performance.

The incredible Kenny Todgers, Phil t Gorgeous, Dualoveit and various special guests will be hitting the stage, ensuring an unforgettable night for everyone.

The Festival is also calling upon anyone with a talent, be it a drag queen, a singer, a dancer, or any other talent, to apply to be a part of the 2024 fantastic event. This is a great opportunity for the local community to showcase their support and join in the celebrations.

Drogheda Pride proudly represents a movement toward creating a more accepting and inclusive community, and everyone is invited to join the festivities! From Youth Pride and a Family Fun Day, there is truly something for everyone.

Drogheda Pride 2024 is expected to be the biggest one yet, so mark your calendars, bring your loved ones, and help make this year’s celebration the biggest one yet.

A complete programme of events is available on Drogheda Pride’s socials and their website.