Dublin Dance Festival launches digital lineup featuring films from world-class artists

Starting from today, November 17, Dublin Dance Festival is presenting DDF Digital 2022, a unique lineup of films with amazing dancers and creators available online until November 30. One of the filmed dance performances included is Baby Don’t Hurt Me, a moving exploration of sexuality, love, gender and identity.

After delighting us with its 2022 live edition, Dublin Dance Festival is back to offer us a collection of stunning dance performances, this time in digital form. Their mini collection of dance films includes a documentary, a short set in Belfast and two moving stage performances.

A special mention goes to Baby Don’t Hurt Me, a performance offered by the Nederlands Dans Theater, one of the most famous contemporary dance companies in the world. Through moving monologues and striking movement, seven dance artists share their personal stories, making the performance a moving exploration of themes of gender, sexuality and identity.

“It all begins with an intimate question: how can we express something that concerns us all? Can the personal become universal?” says the Dublin Dance Festival website about this film, which the audience will be able to access online only for 72 hours, starting today.

Other amazing titles included in the lineup are: Franchir La Nuit by Rachid Ouramdane, a dance project that explores the lived experiences of refugee children; Hunter by choreographer Oona Doherty and cinematographer Luca Truffarelli, a powerful show about urban decay, working-class masculinity, and organised religion; and Mitten, a documentary that leads us behind the scenes with contemporary dance artist Anne Teresa De Keersmaeke.

All screenings of these stunning performances are free but must be booked in advance. To book your ticket and have more details about Dublin Dance Festival Digital 2022, visit their dedicated webpage here.

