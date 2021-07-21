Dublin Fringe Festival 2021 launches with an incredible lineup of events

Dublin Fringe Festival 2021 has launched its programme, featuring a spellbinding array of performances and shows ready to take the city by storm.

Running from September 11 – 26, the festival will host a mixture of events that you can enjoy at home, outdoor spectaculars and socially distanced indoor venues.

Artistic Director and CEO of Dublin Fringe, Ruth McGowan, shared, “We’re delighted to share our plans for the 2021 festival. These brilliant artists are activating the city with acts of joy and intimacy. The programme sends up a flare to adventurous audiences, calling on them to join in this September.

“At your place, in the streets of Dublin or back in beloved venues, there are 30 new arts experiences to enjoy, crafted by some of Ireland’s most exciting artists.”

This year’s festival programme is divided into six chapters for audiences to explore:

JOY SEEKERS, featuring radical acts of joy, pleasure, beauty and wonder, including Tonic by Rough Magic – a new outdoor all-singing all-dancing musical comedy satirising Ireland in the aftermath of a cataclysmic doomsday event.

VIRTUOSOS, featuring inimatable performances from one of a kind artists, including Autistic Licence – a show by stand-up star Ian Lynam which hilariously details his autism diagnosis, and explodes the myth that autistic people can’t connect with people through humour.

CONTROL ALT, featuring gripping live performances, including Where Sat The Lovers by Malaprop – a new play staged investigating conspiracy theories and what to do when a family member has fallen pray to them.

INTIMACIES, shows with small capacities and intimate subject matter, including Narcissus – a play about Queer friendship and life-changing nights out.

YOUNG RADICALS, art made for and by young people, including Dublin 8 Yer Lookin’ Great – which will see Emmalene Blake create a new mural, inspired by the ideas and advice from children in that neighbourhood.

NIGHT CLASSES, a craic-based curriculum from the Dublin Fringe Faculty, including Let’s Get Fun-erable – Sarah Devereux (aka The Dirt Bird) devises an online creative club to show you how to ‘make and do’ sending a package of art materials to you in the post for this unforgettable online craft event.

As the organisers share, “Let Dublin Fringe fill your diaries and your hearts with an abundance of art and ideas. Let’s reunite this September, with all the favourite haunts and welcome back the thrill of happenstance. Let’s overrun the city with artists, staking a claim for connection, community and the kind of Dublin we want to live in.”

Can’t say any better than that. Grab your tickets here.