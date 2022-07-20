Dublin Fringe Festival returns in 2022 with an array of unmissable queer events

The Dublin Fringe Festival is set to make an emphatic return in 2022, after hosting restricted celebrations for the past two years as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. The festival will run from September 10 – 25, “Celebrating the glorious, the curious and the improbable from the top of the skyline’s tallest buildings, to the peace of your bathtub at home, in streetside confession boxes and on off-road bus tours,” organisers state.

Prepare to indulge in this year’s jam-packed programme, and enjoy big nights out, one-of-a-kind group experiences, and unmissable artist showcases. This year marks the 28th edition of the festival, and it’s set to be bigger and better than ever with 586 performances spotlighting over 430 artists in 27 different venues across the city. There will be 50 world premieres hosted throughout the 16 days and nights, as well as 15 Dublin premieres.

Queer highlights are a-plenty in the 2022 Dublin Fringe Festival programme, as LGBTQ+ artists have been invited to take centre stage in various productions.

THISISPOPBABY return to the festival with a world premiere of WAKE, “a rabble-rousing night of gut-punching theatre, soaring spoken word, stomping beats and outrageous circus”.

Drag icon Candy Warhol makes her Dublin Fringe debut with a new show called The Wind That Shakes The Wig, while Platform Collective – a group of drag artsits and Trans comedians – presents PLATFORMS skewering a media landscape, an event that not only enables hate speech, but cheers it on.

In ANATOMY OF A NIGHT, Nick Nikolaou performs a love letter to the queers, weirdos, trailblazers and night-walkers through a part show, part club night experience. In Léann Herlihy’s BEYOND SURVIVAL SCHOOL BUS, enjoy a 90-minute coach trip leading you through a journey of queer, ecological and abolitionist coalitions which have paved the way for society today.

Sissy That Pod and Phoning It In are bringing KLANKETY KNLANK, a hilarious parody of the beloved game show Blankety Blank, while David McGovern’s piece CORRUPTING CARE invites carers to take to the stage sharing their untamed practices.

Other queer artists of note that can be found at this year’s festival are Dylan Coburn Grey, Noelle Brown, cabaret superstar Xnthony and Allie O’Rourke. The aforementioned highlights are by no means exhaustive, but a mere taster of what to expect at this year’s Dublin Fringe.

Speaking on the programme launch, Artistic Director and CEO of the Dublin Fringe Festival, Ruth McGowan, said: “We’re so excited to reveal what this years festival has in store for audiences – there are so many incredible projects that it’s been very hard to keep it a secret for this long!

“This programme prizes joy and play, togetherness and truth, beauty and defiance, with experiences made by some of the most courageous and compelling artists in the country,” she continues.

“We’re inviting audiences to round up their friends and follow an artist somewhere new. There are after dark adventures for the night-owls, sunrise performances that reimagine the city centre, and plenty of the unusual, one-of-a-kind Fringe experiences that you’ll be talking about for weeks afterwards.”

The festival which is proudly supported by the Arts Council of Ireland and Dublin City Council can be enjoyed in a variety of ways, with an aim to be as accessible as possible to its audience. Tickets are on sale now, and the full programme can be seen at fringefest.com.