Dublin Fringe Festival: Pilot Light Edition begins, showing its creative, brave spirit

Showing an indomitable spirit, Dublin Fringe Festival: Pilot Light Edition is now full swing with an amazing lineup of shows already begun and even more to come. Proving to be a huge success already, tickets for events have flown out the door, resulting in sold out shows galore. But fear not! There are still a ton of incredible offerings for you to see.

TWENTY FIFTY

A live improvised game between an actor and an invited guest. Beginning in the form of an intimate interview, they attempt to get to the heart of the question: what would you save from the fire? This is an interactive theatre piece that reaches you wherever your wifi is. A different guest collaborator for each show helps to create this experiment in live theatre for the next normal.

MAD, BAD AND DANGEROUS: A CELEBRATION OF ‘DIFFICULT’ WOMEN

A series of interviews between influential Irish women over 70. These women have been blazing trails for 50 years. They were moving mountains long before hashtags. They are the ‘difficult’ women, the brass necks, the sharp, the fearless: the mad, bad and dangerous. Featuring Lelia Doolan and Bernadette McAliskey (Devlin).

1000 MINIATURE MEADOWS

Part writing project, part sound project and part nationwide planting project, you will be invited to step into your garden, the park by your work or that tiny triangle of green next to the supermarket and to listen to what it has to say. This is an ambitious attempt to invade our outdoor spaces and to expand conversations surrounding Ireland’s biodiversity crisis. Expect an intimate soundscape, expert interviews and a conversation with a bumblebee.

A RAIN WALK

Take a rain walk – a walk in the rain accompanied by the recorded voices of children from across Ireland and the UK. With their guidance the rainfall will become your own private theatre, a space in which to observe, imagine and play. Because we are no better at predicting when it might rain than you are, everything you need to experience the show is contained within a little box that is handed to you when you purchase a ticket. Keep it safe until the weather turns.

INITIATION

Do you have what it takes to make it to the inner circle? Are you ready for a show that watches back? Lock Your Door. Turn Off Your Lights. Begin Your Initiation. You are invited to an audio-immersive nightlife with cutting beats and a gripping narrative. There will be real-time challenges for you, the audience, with true consequences, no takebacks, and no do-overs. It’s fun!

DESTINY: QUEER AFRO FUTURES – PANEL DISCUSSION

A panel discussion with some of our Queer Black heroes. Join us as we are guided through thought constellations, and collectively meditate on the liberatory and transformative potential of Queer Afrofuturism as an imaginative framework.

UTOPIA OR BUST: MANIFESTOS FOR A NEW ERA

Dublin Fringe Festival: Pilot Light Edition has commissioned three sets of trailblazing, peerless Irish artists to write and create manifestos for the new era they want to usher in. Look out for their manifestos, displayed on the streets of Dublin and Paris, from Saturday 5 to Sunday 20 September or in the Dublin Fringe Festival: Pilot Light Edition brochure.