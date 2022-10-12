Dublin Lesbian Line launches sensational second season of ‘Women STAR’ podcast

The wonderful folx at Dublin Lesbian Line have just dropped the first episode of the second season of their fantastic Women STAR podcast and it’s a truly gorgeous listen.

Originally started in 2020, the podcast showcases the stories of LGBTQ+ women and non-binary people, focusing on mental health, emotional resilience and what it means to be queer.

The first episode in the new season features Chris Gebhardt, Culture and Training Manager with Dublin Pride. In it, Chris opens up about their experience of coming out as non-binary during the pandemic.

Chris also speaks candidly about their experience of being Black and queer in Ireland, in particular, the importance of holding safe spaces for Black and POC queer people such as Origins Eile and Queer Black Book Club.

From the sounds of it, the forthcoming episodes are going to be just as insightful. Afghani LGBTQ+ activist, Basira Paigham, will talk about her experience of living in Afghanistan as a queer person and the many dangers that the LGBTQ+ community faces under the Taliban regime. She also speaks about her experience of moving to Ireland as a refugee.

GCN contributor, Val Hourigan, talks about her experience of same-sex domestic abuse, the devastating impact on mental health, and the absence of supports for LGBTQ+ people who have suffered domestic abuse.

Speaking about the importance of the podcast, Niamh Grennan, Dublin Lesbian Line’s Coordinator said, “Dublin Lesbian Line is a support organisation and podcasts, such as the Women STAR podcast, are such an important avenue for people to get support and to feel connected to their community.

She continued, “Dublin Lesbian Line have always been passionate about increasing the visibility of Women* and since the podcast first started, we have heard from a lot of people that use our services that the podcast has really helped them come to terms with their sexuality, and it has also helped them to realise that a lot of other people out there feel the same way they do – it helps people feel less alone.”

Jed Dowling, CEO of Dublin Pride who sponsor this season’s podcast said, “If we have learned anything over the past decade it is that the LGBTQAI+ community is complex and multi-faceted, and it is important that we have podcasts such as Women STAR to discuss the various complexities and nuances of the community.”

The Women STAR podcast is available to stream or download on Apple Podcasts or Spotify.