New Dublin mural inspired by LGBTQ+ young people unveiled

A new mural has been unveiled just in time for Pride on Camden Row, in Dublin city, inspired by the stories of LGBTQ+ young people growing up in Ireland. The Shining with Pride mural was created in a collaboration between artist collective Subset and Foróige, Ireland’s National Youth Development Organisation.

Foróige submitted the mural for inclusion in the Government’s ‘Live Out Loud’ campaign. The campaign, which was launched last year, promotes how LGBTQ+ young people are “visible, valued and included in Irish society, culture and sport.”

The mural tells the story of how nature has helped LGBTQ+ youth find solace and comfort during their coming out. In an interview with RTÉ, one of the young people involved, Róisín Coffey Duff said that the group came together with the idea of nature “because we found nature a great escape when we were still closeted.”

LGBTI+ young people from Foróige unveiled the Shine With Pride mural in collaboration with Subset today. The mural tells the story of how visible, valued and included LGBTI+ young people feel in Foróige. Camden Row, Dublin 2

Speaking about the mural, Róisín said that she loves it, “I love the way there’s gender in it, there’s sexuality in it. It’s so in your face and it’s beautiful.” Another young person involved, Reece Kennedy, said that he loved it not only because it’s beautiful but also because “we had a major role in creating and designing it.”

The creation of the Shining with Pride mural allowed the LGBTQ+ young people to express themselves, and to see a part of themselves on the walls of Dublin city.

CEO of Foróige Seán Campbell said: “It’s vital that all young people be able to express their individuality. To mark Pride month, we’re delighted that LGBTI+ young people from Foróige got the opportunity to tell their stories and have their voices heard in such a creative and positive way. We’re grateful to have been able to collaborate with Subset on this important initiative.”