Men in GAA shorts heat up Dublin for Paul Mescal lookalike competition

On November 7 – a seemingly typical Thursday afternoon – Smithfield Square turned into an unexpected hub for Irish men channelling their inner Paul Mescal. Sporting GAA shorts, Clairo jumpers, baseball caps, and, naturally, a signature chain, dozens of lookalikes gathered for Dublin’s first-ever Paul Mescal lookalike competition.
This quirky event came just hours before the Irish premiere of Gladiator II at the Lighthouse Cinema, where Mescal himself made an appearance.
The competition paid tribute to the Oscar-nominated Irish actor’s effortlessly cool style and was inspired by a similar Timothée Chalamet lookalike event held in New York City just two weeks earlier. The NYC gathering grew so large that police intervened, with one unfortunate Chalamet double even escorted away by authorities. Chalamet himself made a quick, surprise appearance, and Dublin organisers hoped Mescal might do the same for his fans.
Paul Mescal lookalike competition…and I wasn’t there…pic.twitter.com/lcJuskCrVf
— Mary Floppins (@marylikescats) November 7, 2024
the fact paul mescal was in dublin the same day of his lookalike contest. he should’ve pulled a timothée and gone. pic.twitter.com/IxofRDjH5D https://t.co/1VZouUN9kS
— caro ⭐️ (@stylesgala) November 7, 2024
Marcus O’Laoire, the mastermind behind the Dublin event, said he wanted to create a space for people to enjoy themselves amid the ongoing challenges in the world. “There’s enough negativity in the world right now, so if you can get a couple of hundred people together in Smithfield Square for a lookalike competition, it’s as good a reason as any,” he explained.
In the end, Jack Wall O’Reilly took home the top prize, embodying the laid-back charm that has made Mescal a cultural icon. Reflecting on the event’s success, O’Laoire shared, “It’s been a great buzz. I think people need events like this. Honestly, I don’t think the Timothée Chalamet contest would’ve gotten any attention if we weren’t all feeling a bit down.”
For a moment, Smithfield Square was filled with laughter, excitement and Paul Mescal dupes fighting for lookalike status for one of Ireland’s most charming men.
View this post on Instagram
The timing of the event couldn’t have been better, as it built excitement ahead of Gladiator II, the much-anticipated sequel to the 2000 hit Gladiator, in which Russell Crowe famously starred. Mescal now steps into the franchise alongside Pedro Pascal and Denzel Washington, adding to the movie’s star power.
