Dublin Pride launches 2021 Pride Guide with message of community at its heart

Dublin Pride 2021 has today launched its exciting programme of events with the Pride Guide now available to view and purchase. The festival programme was launched today, May 17, by The Lord Mayor of Dublin Hazel Chu on International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia, Biphobia and Intersexphobia (IDAHOBIT), and run throughout June.

The theme of Dublin Pride 2021 is ‘Community’, with a focus on promoting and supporting the vital work of LGBTQ+ organisations and services. Dublin Pride is the biggest LGBTQ+ fundraising event of the year, and as such, and Pride have launched a new initiative to support LGBTQ+ organisations affected by the COVID-19 crisis.

Traditionally, the whole month of June is designated as Pride, with a variety of organisations running Pride events and activities. This year, each week will have a different focus:

Week 1: Machnamh Bród / Pride Reflection (June 1 – 6)

Week 2: Culture, Arts & Heritage (June 7 – 13)

Week 3: Health & Wellbeing (June 14 – 20)

Week 4: Community (June 21 – 28)

This year Dublin Pride have partnered with The Community Foundation for Ireland, a registered and trusted charity, to create the Dublin Pride Fund at The Community Foundation for Ireland and they are asking “everyone who has ever joined our march to do what they can this June to support our community organisations and the services they provide.”

The Virtual Pride Parade will once again be broadcast from The Round Room at The Mansion House on Saturday, June 26 as part of a full-day entertainment programme. The festival will end on the anniversary of the Stonewall Riots on Monday, June 28. In line with Government guidelines, there will be no in-person Pride Parade on Saturday, June 26.

In line with the easing of COVID restrictions and the reopening of Dublin City, Dublin Pride will have a Pride Hub and Shop on Duke Street, exhibitions at Filmbase in Temple Bar, The Stephen’s Green Shopping Centre and more to complement our online activities.

The programme was launched on Dublin Pride’s brand new website where the details of a full month of Pride events and activities and of course our Virtual Dublin Pride Parade can be found.

Dublin Pride website also has details on how you can support the LGBTQ+ community. If you have an LGBTQ+ event that you would like Dublin Pride to promote in June, get in touch: [email protected]

The Dublin Pride Guide is available here.