Dublin Pride Hub launches new initiative to reduce carbon footprint of single wear t-shirts

Dublin Pride Hub announced a new initiative called “Pre-Prided” designed to help reduce the carbon footprint of single-wear t-shirts.

Beginning this week, the Pride Hub will be selling gently used merchandise, and customers are encouraged to participate by bringing in their old Dublin Pride t-shirts so these items can be re-sold with no mark up.

This environmentally-friendly initiative is good for the planet and your wallet because everyone who brings in a gently worn t-shirt earns a €5 credit toward any new Dublin Pride T-shirts they wish to purchase.

Dublin Pride Hub said, “We did the maths, and single-use Pride T-shirts were responsible for more carbon emissions than all the floats put together. Pride is more than a day, and your Pride T-shirts deserve a longer life.”

The new “Pre-Prided” section will be updated regularly based on the merchandise that is brought in, so it’s worth making a few trips into the store to see what’s in stock.

Pride Hub staff describe their shop as: “More than a store, it is a safe space for our community. Have a chat with one of our friendly staff or just enjoy our questionable playlists.” Customers are invited to relax in their seating area, chat, and take in the artwork in the exhibition space.

In addition to the “Pre-Prided” section, the Pride Hub is still offering a range of GCN merch including the newly released 2023 collection.

Whether you’re looking for a powerful queer statement tee to rock during your next Pride parade, or something fun and flirty for the dance floor, the Pride Hub is stocked with a range of queer clothing featuring tees, tank tops, totes and more.

Since GCN is a charity organisation, proceeds from the brand new Pride 2023 collection will help raise vital funds to enable us to continue as a free and accessible resource for the LGBTQ+ community in Ireland and around the world.

The Pride Hub is located at 44 Clarendon Street, in Dublin. The store is open from Tuesday to Saturday from 10.30am until 5.30pm. All customers are invited to drop off their gently worn t-shirts at any time during opening hours.