Thousands take to streets of Dublin for 2024 Pride Parade

Thousands took the streets of Dublin on Saturday, June 29, to take part in the 2024 Pride Parade. The wet conditions didn’t dampen marchers’ spirits, as rainbow colours filled the capital city for a marvellous celebration of the LGBTQ+ community.

The parade kicked off on O’Connell Street shortly after midday, traveling down Eden and Custom House Quay, before crossing Talbot Memorial Bridge to the south side of the Liffey. From there, it moved up City Quay and turned right onto Lombard Street, passing through Westland Row and Lincoln Place and finally concluding at Merrion Square where the Pride Village awaited.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GCN (@gcnmag)

A range of community groups were represented, including LGBT Ireland, Outhouse, ShoutOut, TENI, the National LGBT Federation and GCN. The parade was led by Grand Marshalls Belong To, whose contingent consisted of over 400 young people and support workers from as far as Kerry and Donegal.

Speaking ahead of the event, Belong To CEO Moninne Griffith said: “Today, we are delighted to embody the Dublin Pride 2024 theme and ‘Shine’ alongside hundreds of LGBTQ+ youth. This is a very special day for them and for all of us – a chance to celebrate in all of our diversity. For many of the young people, this is their first time being out and proud, joining the community to celebrate their authentic selves.

“Unfortunately, this is still not the case for the other 364 days a year, as revealed in our recently published research with Trinity College Dublin which showed a stark deterioration of the mental health of LGBTQI+ young people. The recent incidents of hate here in Dublin and a general trend towards extreme anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric online and in public spaces highlight how Pride is just as important today as it has ever been. It is a chance to voice how we urgently need the Government to implement hate crime and hate speech legislation, to ban conversion practices, to review the Gender Recognition Act and to create access to healthcare for the trans community.

“We were told in 2015 that it was safe for us to walk down the aisle – now many members of our community don’t feel safe walking down the street. In this context, Pride is even more crucial as an opportunity for young LGBTQ+ people to come together in celebration of themselves and each other, surrounded by community and acceptance. We’re proud to stand with them today and throughout the year. The work continues to make LGBTQ+ using people feel safe, equal and valued. But for today – we shine in a display of support and love,” she concluded.

16-year-old Eoin from Mayo added: “Marching at Pride for the first time and leading the Parade is an incredible honor. Being here with so many other young LGBTQ+ individuals is truly special.

“Pride is profoundly important to me. It symbolises the progress we’ve made in securing our rights, but also serves as a powerful reminder of the work that still needs to be done. There are still places where I can’t travel safely because of who I am, and conversion therapy continues to exist.

“Being LGBTQ+ can sometimes feel lonely and isolating, but today, I feel connected and valued. I feel safe in my community and proud of myself and all of us. This is a memory that will stay with me forever.”

The 2024 parade marked 50 years since the first ever Pride demonstration in Dublin, which took place on June 27, 1974. On that day, a small group of students from the Sexual Liberation Movement walked from the Department of Justice on Stephen’s Green to the British Embassy calling for the decriminalisation of homosexuality.