Dublin Pride announces parade route and theme of highly-anticipated 2023 festival

Are you ready to celebrate Pride in the capital with your queer fam? Well, listen up, because Dublin Pride has unveiled details of its much-anticipated parade route, theme and collective Grand Marshall for 2023. Taking place on Saturday, June 24, this year’s Pride parade is all about history.

Indeed, this year’s Pride is special because 2023 marks a series of milestone anniversaries for the history of LGBTQ+ activism in Ireland. It was 50 years ago that the first Irish LGBTQ+ group, the Sexual Liberation Movement, was established in Trinity College. Moreover, 40 years ago, activists were taking the streets of Dublin for the groundbreaking march to Fairview Park.

Organised in protest against the leniency of the sentences given to the homophobic murderers of Irish man Declan Flynn, the Fairview March is generally considered the birth of the modern Dublin Pride movement, although occasional Pride events had taken place in the capital since 1974. Finally, 2023 also marks the 30th anniversary of the decriminalisation of homosexuality in Ireland.

Because of the importance of these anniversaries, Dublin Pride has announced that the theme for 2023 is ‘Protest.Remember.Celebrate.’. Moreover, the group is inviting the founders of the Sexual Liberation Movement, the organisers of the Fairview March and the activists who fought for decriminalisation to join the parade as collective Grand Marshall.

It’s our birthday. While there were occasional Pride events in Dublin since 1974, the march from Liberty Hall to Fairview Park on this day 40 years ago is generally considered the birth of the modern Dublin Pride movement. pic.twitter.com/IEDpA1FJL9 — Dublin LGBTQ+ Pride (@DublinPride) March 19, 2023

The start time for this year’s parade is at noon, when participants will gather along O’Connell Street and march down by Liberty Hall, venturing across the Liffey before finishing up at the Pride Village in Merrion Square.

If you wish to participate in the parade as an individual or with your friends and family, all you need to do is turn up on the day and join the march. If participating as a community group or non-profit organisation, Dublin Pride asks for registration in advance to facilitate the running of the parade.

Since Pride is first and foremost a protest, LGBTQ+ support, advocacy and social groups will be at the head of the parade, but corporate-branded entries who wish to support the community and show their commitment to diversity and inclusion are also welcome. To find out more on how to register, click here.

Dublin Pride is also looking for volunteers to join them for their 2023 parade and all other fabulous events they’re organising for Pride Week, which runs from June 20 to 25. To volunteer, fill out this form.