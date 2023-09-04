Dublin Pride Run raises record-breaking €68,000 for LGBTQ+ and HIV charities

Dublin Front Runners have announced that this year’s Dublin Pride Run has raised over €68,308 for LGBTQ+ and HIV charities. This is the highest amount ever raised by the annual event.

The funds have been split between three leading organisations, Shout Out, Trans Equality Together and HIV Ireland, resulting in each charity receiving over €22,000.

Taking to social media to announce the result, the group said, “The funds raised will make a real difference to the important services and work that supports LGBTQI+ communities in Ireland.

“This is a record-breaking sum in the Dublin Pride Run’s history so far and we also had the highest number of participants taking part.”

The statement continued, “This truly melts our hearts. A sincere thank you to everyone who entered and fundraised. Thank you to everyone who volunteered their time to make this year’s event so special. It really was a Pride Run to remember.”

The amount was raised through sponsorship and participation fees, with more than 1,100 participants taking part.

The cheques were presented to the three charities at an event in Phoenix Park on Saturday, September 2.

Speaking at the presentation ceremony, Executive Director of HIV Ireland Stephen O’Hare said, “This is a remarkable gesture by Dublin Front Runners, raising vital funds to support the ongoing work of our organisations and representing the goodwill and extraordinary generosity of an entire community.”

He continued, “We are extremely grateful to the organisers and to the thousands of people who braved unseasonable wind and rain to run, jog, walk or otherwise get around the course, always with a smile and cheer as they passed our volunteer stewards, damp but undaunted.”

Adam Shanley, manager of HIV Ireland’s MPOWER Programme, who took part in this year’s run, said, “It was humbling to see such a massive turnout this year for the Pride Run.

“Our community and its allies have raised an amazing amount that will make a great impact for LGBT+ people.”

He added, “We will be able to use these funds to further expand free access to HIV self-tests for gay and bi men in every county in Ireland.”