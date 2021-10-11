On National Coming Out Day, Dublin Pride and The Community Foundation for Ireland launch 'boost' for Pride events 

To mark National Coming Out Day, Dublin Pride, in partnership with The Community Foundation for Ireland, have announced that funds raised through The Dublin Pride Community Fund, will provide much-needed support to Pride events throughout Ireland.

In light of the rising attacks on regional events, such as the burning of Pride flags in both Waterford and Carlow, the theme of this year’s Coming Out Day, ‘Discrimination Thrives in Silence’, seems more fitting than ever.

The Dublin Pride Fund will see eleven local festivals such as Leitrim, Wexford and Limerick as well as three national organisations, Equality for Children, Full Spectrum Ireland and The Switchboard, receive the support of €2000 each.

The fund aims to ensure that members of the community feel supported and connected by having local events, networks and services.

Jed Dowling, Director of Dublin Pride, says “Beyond protest or celebration, Pride exists to support our community. Our partnership with The Community Foundation for Ireland has helped us continue to support the many wonderful organisations across the island that are the heart of our community.”

In highlighting the commitment of The Community Foundation for Ireland, the organisation’s Chief Executive, Denise Charlton added “True equality means people being accepted, included and welcomed in their own communities. Our donors have been keenly aware of this during our 21-years as an LGBTQ+ ally, throughout that time we have strived to ensure that people in every part of the country feel supported. The grants from The Dublin Pride Fund are a continuation of that journey.”

In recognising how the pandemic has compounded the sense of isolation felt by many members of the LGBTQ+ community, Denise went on to say, “As we emerge from the pandemic we know from the 5,000 voluntary, community and charitable groups that we work with that many people feel isolated, alone and cut off.

“Donors to the Dublin Pride Fund are helping to combat that. Their contribution will not only raise spirits but will ensure the health and wellbeing for LGBTQ+ people and their families across Ireland.”

The Dublin Pride Fund remains open for donations and is committed to continuing its support and betterment of the LGBTQ+ community. To donate go to www.dublinpride.ie.