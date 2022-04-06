Dublin studio A4 Sounds launch residency for Trans and non-binary artists

A4 Sounds in partnership with TENI and Create: the National Development Agency for Collaborative Arts is inviting applications for a Trans, nonbinary, or gender-nonconforming artist for an exciting residency award as part of the ‘We Only Want the Earth’ (WOWTE) 2022 programme.

The WOWTE programme was devised by Lisa Crowne, co-founder of A4 Sounds – a socially engaged arts organisation based in Dublin’s north inner city – and TENI’s National Community Development Officer, Lilith Ferreyra-Carroll back in 2019 and was launched in 2020. Since then, the initiative has gone from strength to strength.

One of the central aims of the WOWTE programme is to give material support and a platform to artists who are often ignored, or who are spoken about rather than listened to.

As Lilith explains, “Much of the artistic expression that pertains to our community often takes the form of established cisgender artists examining and documenting our community from their perspective or attempting to tell our story from their viewpoint and often for their benefit.

“The trans community and those that do not conform to societal standards of gender are a diverse community who often have a very different perspective on society and who can still find it difficult to gain support and recognition in their own right.”

She continues, “This residency has proven that there is an abundance of untapped talent and potential for artistic expression that can offer fresh and unique takes on the challenges within, and limitations of, mainstream society.

“This project offers the opportunity for talented individuals from within our own community to utilise their own voice to express for themselves their story and shine a mirror back on Irish society.”

The residency offers some amazing benefits for the successful artist including:

Free 24-hour access to studio space at A4 Sounds

A monthly stipend of €1,500 towards materials and residency costs (Total €9,000)

Artist fees of €700 for exhibiting a body of work and artist talks

Professional development, training and technical support

Access to facilities such as photography darkroom, printing suite and equipment

The outcome of the artist residency in A4 Sounds will result in an exhibition in the gallery space with an additional dedicated exhibition budget of up to €2,000 for materials and costs.

The deadline for applications is 5 pm next Monday, April 11, 2022. To find out more, click here.