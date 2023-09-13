Dykon presents stylish Barbie night for queer women and non-binary babes

The fabulous folks behind Dykon events are planning an epic queer Barbie-themed night on Saturday, September 23, and we can’t wait to see the stunning outfits in all shades of pink!

Dykon always brings exciting and empowering experiences for queer women and non-binary babes, and they’ve promised that the Barbie dreamworld queer party will be a pink celebration like no other.

Dykon Barbie is happening at the Bow Lane Social Club in Dublin, and doors open at 10.30pm. The night will include a live DJ set and a safe space for queer women and non-binary folks to meet, relax, dance, and have fun.

Everyone will be offered a wristband to indicate what kind of interactions they are looking for. Blue represents friendship, while pink means you are open to flirtation.

Since its inception, Dykon has hosted a variety of theme parties inclduding a 90’s theme, MasQueerade, Halloween night, and more. The Barbie theme was chosen through a social media poll, and it was the clear winner!

Historically, Barbie has faced criticism for perpetuating certain beauty standards and gender roles, but Dykon will subvert these stereotypes and embrace the Barbie theme within an LGBTQ+ context. The whole evening promises to break away from conventional expectations, and everyone is invited to reimagine what Barbie represents and dress however they’d like to present themselves for the event.

Dykon is on a mission to foster a sense of community and belonging for queer women and non-binary people, and the team is setting the stage for a night of glamour, self-expression, and unity within Ireland’s queer community.

Mark your calendars for Saturday, September 23, and get your tickets here. Grab your pals and your favourite Barbie-inspired outfits for Dykon’s Barbie dreamworld queer party. In the words of the event organisers: “Let’s all come together and celebrate the beauty of diversity in style and… in pink!”