Elliot Page to voice new documentary about gay animals

Elliot Page has been confirmed as the narrator of an exciting new documentary, Second Nature. The film, of which the Oscar-nominated actor is also an executive producer, aims to debunk “harmful myths about sex and gender” through the lens of the animal kingdom.

It reportedly dives into the worlds of over 1,500 species, examining the natural occurrence of same-sex relationships, parenting habits, sex change and more. The documentary is the first to be based on the work of trans researcher Joan Roughgarden, while also drawing from the research of other trailblazing women, BIPOC and immigrant scientists, evolutionary biologists, primatologists and anthropologists including Patricia Brennan, Joseph Graves, Frans de Waal and Amy Parish.

Directed by Drew Denny, Second Nature features cinematography from Nicole Bramley and Keoni TeTawa Bowthorpe, animation by Caitlin Craggs and score courtesy of Chanell Crichlow. Page is, of course, the voice of the film, describing it as “a joy and honor” to narrate the “beautiful, funny, enlightening and inspiring documentary”. The star also said that through watching Second Nature, he’d like audiences to see the “full spectrum of life”.

Denny similarly expressed that it is an honour to have Page on board, saying: “Not only is he a phenomenal actor, but he’s an activist with a big heart, taking such care to use his platform to better the lives (and save the lives) of queer folks during this time of relentless attacks.”

The director added: “We’re so impressed by him, and we’re so lucky he’s joined our team.”

Having been awarded grants from the Sundance Institute Documentary Fund and the Frameline Completion Fund, a one-hour preview of Second Nature will premiere during the Frameline Film Festival in San Francisco on June 23. Following this sneak peek, the full-length version of the documentary is scheduled to release in the autumn.

If you simply can’t wait until then to hear Elliot Page in action, check out the teaser for the documentary Second Nature below.