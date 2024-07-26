Elon Musk’s trans daughter Vivian Wilson calls out father’s "made up" claims about her

In a recent post shared on Threads, X’s rival social media platform, Elon Musk’s trans daughter Vivian Wilson responded to the billionaire’s recent comments about her gender identity, debunking some of the claims he made.

Vivian Wilson, now 20, is one of six children Musk had with Canadian model Justine Wilson, his first wife. In 2022, Vivian filed a petition in Los Angeles, California, to legally change her name and gender, citing “gender identity” as the reason, as well as “the fact that I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form.”

In a recent interview on The Jordan B. Peterson Podcast, Elon Musk attacked trans healthcare, claiming that it “killed” his daughter and repeatedly misgendering and deadnaming her. Musk also stated that he “was essentially tricked into signing documents” that would allow Wilson to access gender-affirming care.

The billionaire also shared other homophobic and transphobic comments on X, claiming that his daughter was “born slightly autistic”. Moreover, he stated that when she was four years old, Wilson would pick out clothes for him, saying they were “fabulous” and that she was a fan of “musicals & theatre”.

After Musk’s anti-trans comments, Wilson took to Threads on Thursday, July 25, to respond and debunk some of Musk’s assertions, saying: “I look pretty good for a dead bitch”.

Speaking about her father’s claims about her childhood, she said: “This is entirely fake. Like, literally none of this ever happened. Ever. I don’t even know where he got this from. My best guess is that he went to the Milo [Yiannopoulos] school of gay stereotypes, just picked some at random and said ‘eh- good enough’ in a last-ditch attempt to garner sympathy points when he is so obviously in the wrong even in his own fucking story.

“This entire thing is completely made up and there’s a reason for this. He doesn’t know what I was like as a child because he quite simply wasn’t there, and in the little time that he was I was relentlessly harassed for my femininity and queerness.”

“Obviously he can’t say that, so I’ve been reduced to a happy little stereotype f*g-ing along to use at his discretion,” Wilson added. “I think that says a lot about how he views queer people and children in general.”

“As for if I’m not a woman… sure, Jan. Whatever you say. I’m legally recognized as a woman in the state of California and I don’t concern myself with the opinions of those who are below me,” she added.

“Obviously Elon can’t say the same because in a ketamine-fueled haze, he’s desperate for attention and validation from an army of degenerate red-pilled incels and pick-mes who are quick to give it to him,” Wilson concluded.

Responding to a comment by one of her followers saying that they “hope you’re not too bothered by what he says about you,” she said that her father’s assertions were so blatantly false that she had “just started to find it funny at this point.”

“Calling me dead on a podcast with JORDAN PETERSON of all people while basically admitting you have zero reading comprehension by saying you were ‘tricked’ into signing documents that you read over multiple times is basically a parody of itself,” she wrote. “Like it’s honestly camp.”