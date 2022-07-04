Emergency motion at Dublin City Council will address Gardaí response to homophobic attacks

The monthly meeting of Dublin City Council will take place at 6.15 tonight, July 4, the Fine Gael group has tabled an emergency motion in relation to the recent assaults against the LGBTQ+ community and the future responses from the Gardaí.

This comes after an alarming rise in homophobic and transphobic attacks in previous months. The emergency motion presented to Dublin City Council will prompt discussion about preventing further attacks from taking place and providing Gardaí with the appropriate training to respond to such occurrences and administer support for victims.

It states: “Dublin City Council while acknowledging the steps and actions taken to date by the Minister for Justice and the Commissioner of An Garda Síochána, including ‘Operation Citizen’ (to focus on anti-social behaviour, public order and quality of life issues, assaults and high volume crimes in Dublin City), expresses deep concern regarding the safety of members of the public in Dublin City, especially attacks on members of the LGBTQIA+ community and other minorities.”

“Therefore, this Council requests the Minister for Justice and the Commissioner of An Garda Síochána to include but not limited to: further increase visible Garda patrols in Dublin City, further support local policing initiatives and increase the overall number of An Garda Síochána to prevent anti-social behaviour, public order offences and assaults from happening.”

“All members of An Garda Síochána to receive further comprehensive training regarding LGBTQ+, trans/gender diversity issues and specifically receive training in dealing with and providing specialist support to victims of LGBTQ+ attacks.”

“That each ‘LGBTQ+ Liaison Officer/Diversity Officer’ within An Garda Síochána be further supported to provide specialist assistance to members of the LGBTQ+ community and that an awareness campaign be established so that members of the public are aware of such role if they need to make contact with such a member of An Garda Síochána.”

Speaking in advance of tonight’s meeting, Fine Gael councillor Danny Byrne has said “the message needs to get out loud and clear that this or any type of anti-social behaviour is not welcome or acceptable in Dublin City.” Should the emergency motion pass, a roll-out of training amongst Gardaí and an increased presence will be considered.