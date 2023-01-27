Enoch Burke refuses to purge contempt despite €700 daily fine

Enoch Burke appears to have no intention of purging his contempt of court, as today, January 27, he once again showed up at Wilson’s Hospital School and remained there past the 2pm deadline given to him by Mr Justice Brian O’Moore. On Thursday, the High Court judge ruled that Burke will be fined €700 a day if he does not comply with an injunction against him, forbidding his presence at the secondary school.

The rate amounting to almost €5,000 a week should begin to be incurred today, following the former teacher’s decision to arrive at the property and remain there for the afternoon. Enoch Burke arrived just before 9am on Friday, dropped off by his father Sean, marking the fourth day that he has shown up at the school after his dismissal last week.

2pm has come and gone and Enoch Burke remains at Wilson’s Hospital School A €700 fine per day now kicks in, unless and until he gives an undertaking to stay away https://t.co/tFX3ZMjLRL — Nicole Gernon (@nicole_gernon) January 27, 2023

The former teacher made no comment when questioned by reporters about his potential attendance in court today, and it has been reported that the High Court hasn’t received any suggestion that Mr Burke will purge his contempt.

When issuing the ruling on Thursday, Mr Justice O’Moore said that the fines “can always be increased” if they do not have the desired effect. The judge added that the penalties should incentivise Burke “to end his utterly pointless attendance at a school which does not want him on its property”.

Enoch Burke arriving at Wilson’s Hospital School once again this morning. FULL STORY: https://t.co/QYKPrn0mnK pic.twitter.com/EdmZQgyulw — NewstalkFM (@NewstalkFM) January 27, 2023



Speaking at the gates of the school in Multyfarnham, Westmeath on Thursday, Burke criticised the court’s ruling. He declared that he was being made to pay for his “religious beliefs”, and refused to answer further questions from reporters, instead quoting scripture to the group.

The German and history teacher was dismissed from his post at Wilson’s Hospital School following a disciplinary hearing. The process was based on a report from the former school principal in August. It regarded Mr Burke’s defiance of the principal’s direction that had asked teachers to address a transitioning student by their chosen name and pronouns.