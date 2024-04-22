How to give back to the environment this Earth Day

Taking place on April 22, Earth Day is an annual celebration to inspire people to take action for the good of the planet, as well as celebrate the environmental accomplishments of activists.

We acknowledge that, too often, the narrative around climate change puts too much burden on ordinary people instead of large corporations, which are the real responsible for the current crisis. However, the actions of individuals do hold power, and it’s necessary to use that power on Earth Day and every day.

We must dive deep into the effects that humans have on the planet and find solutions to combat the harm done to our home. Although talks about climate change and the overall well-being of the environment have been taking place for ages, Earth Day highlights the need for immediate action and inspires the general public.

If you are looking for ways to combat climate change in your life, here are a few changes you can implement!

Sign Petitions!

Environmental petitions are a great way to attract the attention of government officials and people in power who are able to implement positive change.

Climate change is a universal issue, not contained to one country or nation. It is equally important to look to petitions from other nations as it is to sign local petitions.

This Earth Day, look locally to Friends of the Earth Ireland, an Irish-based environmental organisation that provides petitions within a specific community and hosts events all over Ireland. Friends of the Earth also work in the UK to provide petitions for people to demand action.

Although petitions might seem pointless, they often inspire conversation and, in some cases, can influence a vote or law change. They are an easy way to support the environment this Earth Day without even getting out of bed.

Talk about it

The most accessible form of information is the direct one, from person to person. Talking with people in your life and community about the effects of climate change is a great way to advocate for the environment on Earth Day.

Talking with people close to you who value your words can be a great way to inspire those around you to take action. Engaging with people in your community and sharing your values regarding the environment will allow your views to be taken seriously.

Climate change is a personal issue as well as an environmental issue because it affects each individual in a different way. It can look completely different depending on where you live and the resources you have access to, so sharing information and resources within your community can be extremely helpful.

If you talk, people will listen, and those who believe in what you are saying will continue learning in the future. So, for this Earth Day, start conversations about the environment and see the waves they create.

Avoid fast fashion

Fast fashion is harmful on a multitude of levels, such as exploiting workers and harming animals. However, it is especially bad for the environment and it is important to steer clear of it whenever possible.

Fast fashion is dependent on rapidly changing trends and the public’s consumption of products directly related to those trends. With online spaces such as TikTok and Instagram becoming so fast-paced and constantly updated with new trends, these fashion websites keep up by mass-producing cheap material unethically.

When these brands make products for the consumers to use and throw away, they are contributing to the over consumption of material items. Once the trends go out of style, these clothes end up in landfills, buried in undisclosed locations, or littered, creating large amounts of textile waste.

Fashion brands such as Shein, Amazon, Zara, H&M, and GAP are some of the fast fashion brands to avoid. GreenPeace Germany recently conducted a test of Shein’s clothing and determined that hazardous chemicals which go against EU regulatory limits were discovered in clothing and shoes for adults and children.

Not only are these fast fashion brands detrimental to the environment, but to the immediate health of people wearing the clothing. To help the environment this Earth Day, try to stay away from fast fashion and instead shop locally, at thrift stores, or for ethical clothing brands.

Help out in your neighbourhood

Advocating for the planet through petitions and protests can be a wonderful option to address climate change on a higher level. However, it is nice to engage within the community and clean up the environment in your neighbourhood.

Working together as a community to clean up trash or address issues related to the health of your local environment is an extremely important task that is often overlooked. It allows for a reconnection with the environment as well as a sense of accomplishment in protecting the local habitat that is part of our daily lives.

Whether you are picking up trash on the side of the road or in a community space, you are doing a great service to the local habitat. Earth Day is all about celebrating the earth, and what better way to do that than connecting with those in your neighbourhood to help your environment?

Grow a garden

Growing a fruit and vegetable garden is a great way to reduce the use of plastic. Although we understand that having a garden in a city where there isn’t a lot of yard space can be difficult, growing one or two vegetable plants will make a big difference in your plastic consumption.

This will also lower the costs of groceries because buying seeds and soil is cheaper than buying full vegetables. Fruits and vegetables grown in the garden can also have double uses. For example, lemons can be used as fresheners and cleaning supplies.

Grocery store vegetables, such as cucumbers or carrots, are often wrapped in plastic or in a plastic container. By growing your own veggies, you can cut down the use of single-use plastic dramatically. With this year’s Earth Day theme being “Planet VS Plastic”, it seems fitting to cut down on the plastic we use daily.

Gardening can be a healthy and environmentally friendly hobby to try this year!

Giving back to the environment can sometimes be a tricky thing to do. Some of these tasks require a lot of work and are more difficult than others to implement in your daily routine.

However, we only have one Earth and it is incredibly important that we protect it with everything we have.

If these suggestions don’t sound attainable to you, here are 7 ways to protect the environment starting on Earth Day. Happy Earth Day!