Beautiful memoir Living and Loving in the Age of AIDS get a complimentary ephoto book

Following the publication of his poignant memoir Living and Loving in the Age of AIDS in April 2021, Derek Frost has just released a complimentary ephoto book. The new 290-page accompaniment is exportable and can be saved as a .pdf file for anyone who wants to experience the story through visuals.

Against the devastation of the 1980’s epidemic, the heartfelt memoir Living and Loving in the Age of AIDS chronicles the relationship between designer Derek Frost and pioneering entrepreneur, Jeremy Norman, who was diagnosed as HIV Positive. From launching numerous queer nightclubs, such as Heaven, and setting up the charity AIDS Ark, their epic love story offers a poignant insight into this period of time.

In Living and Loving in the Age of AIDS, Frost writes, “For me and for J, this is the love and the completeness that we now feel for each other. We do not choose to fall in love. There is no choice. Love finds us. Through love we find home in each other. That’s love.”

Norman and Frost launched numerous famous queer nightclubs in London. Speaking about the significance of these spaces during the time, it’s noted in the book, “There they can be themselves. Heaven celebrates homosexuality. We extend our invitation to gay women and to all other queer people. More dancing: crazy dancing, smoochy dancing, show-off dancing, trance dancing, us and our tribe. Always the wild, heavy repetitive beat of the music lifting the crowd to ecstatic heights followed by romantic quieter moments. Passion aplenty is there. Love also.”

“Love gifts you with unbelievable certainty. There can be few greater gifts than to find oneself truly loved. How easily might we have missed meeting each other and falling in love? Across all lives lived – past, present and future – our meeting and our falling in love still feels, now more than 40 years on, like our greatest stroke of good luck, our greatest good fortune,” Frost goes on to share.

Living and Loving in the Age of AIDS offers a bold look at this time period by leaning into the love part of its title, becoming a moving advocate for compassion and empathy. Former President of International AIDS society Professor Linda Gail Bekker described this memoir as, “Poignant and heart-touching; gives the 40-year global HIV pandemic a truly human face.”

You can get yourself a copy of the memoir here, with all proceeds going to further supporting AIDS-related charities around the world, and you can download the ephoto book here.