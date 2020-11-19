Eurovision 2021 will take place regardless of COVID-19 restrictions

With the necessary cancellation of Eurovision 2020 breaking the hearts of fans worldwide, Eurovision organisers have announced their latest plan to make sure the 2021 competition goes ahead.

The competition will go ahead regardless of restrictions with the assistance of pre-recorded “live-on-tape” recordings that can be used if countries go into lockdown.

Earlier this year, Eurovision organisers made changes to the rules which they believe will secure not just the 2021 event, but many others for years to come.

The main rule change is to lift the existing ban on backing vocals from backing tracks on a one-year trial basis with the possibility of it being extended. Österdahl continued, “In previous years, all vocals at the Contest had to be performed live on stage by the lead singer and by any optional backing singers, whether on or off camera.

The reasoning behind this change is to offer the possibility of smaller delegations travelling to the event, which will also play a hand in reducing costs. Technical burdens for host broadcasters will also be lessened and allow them to try out new creative ideas.

In addition to the earlier changes, organisers have now devised a plan whereby contestants will still be able to participate even if they are physically unable to perform in Rotterdam due to COVID-19 restrictions.

This will be done with “live-on-tape” pre-recorded broadcasts which must be submitted by March and will be recorded in local studio settings.

In the interest of fairness, all submitted pre-recordings must adhere to strict guidelines with no edits being permitted to the recordings afterwards.

The footage is also not allowed to be released before the contests and the use of augmented or virtual reality, overlays, confetti, drone shots, water or green screens is forbidden.

Eurovision officials will be present via a live link to observe the pre-recordings as they are happening.

Ireland has yet to confirm their selection method for the 2021 contest, however 2020 contestant Leslie Roy has expressed interest in returning to Eurovision.

Speaking on 2FM Breakfast, Lesley Roy said “I don’t know what is happening. I am so passionate about this project and so devastated, but I will gladly spend the next six months writing a new song for next year.”

The 2021 competition is planned to take place in Rotterdam on 18, 20 and 22 May.