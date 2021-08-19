Incredible new LGBTQ+ music event Subcultured Live highlights queer artists

On August 26, the awesome Subcultured Live will make its live streaming debut highlighting some of the best queer music the country has to offer. Presented in association with Whelans and The George, the event will be the first live music event of its kind in Ireland.

Streaming exclusively on Whelans’ Facebook and YouTube pages, the event was created, and is being run by Irish musician Dale Malone, better known by his alternative pop moniker, Apollo Monroe.

The idea for Subcultured Live was curated in reaction to the lack of live music gigs aimed towards the Irish LGBTQ+ community. On the matter, Malone articulated that:

“The queer community here has such a presence in Irish club culture, however – I find whenever I go to a gig; the lack of LGBTQ+ presence in the audience is very apparent. The idea came to me when I attended a Kim Petras gig in the Academy back in February 2020, and most of that audience was LGBTQ+, and there was just such an amazing atmosphere and vibe. It was like being in the George – but with live music! And it made me question whether there would be a way to duplicate that atmosphere on a smaller scale, with local artists!”

Regarding his intentions with the gig, Malone explained that:

“I feel sometimes minorities have a hard time building connections and supporting each other as we are sometimes made to believe that there’s only one seat at the table and we all have to fight each other for that seat. My goal here is to help build that community and sense of comradery amongst LGBTQ+ identifying Irish artists – similar to that of the drag scene. To give queer artists a stage they can perform and grow upon in a safe environment of their peers.”

Malone has his sights set on eventually hosting the gig in-venue, with a live audience once the live music industry opens again.

The line-up for the first gig comprises of:

Jack Rua

Apollo Monroe

Viscose

Tadgh

Olivia Burke