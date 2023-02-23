Everything Everywhere All at Once props and costumes to be auctioned for charity

From today, A24, the production company behind the Oscar-nominated film Everything Everywhere All at Once is hosting an online auction featuring 43 of their legendary costumes and props. All of the proceeds collected will be donated to charities such as the Asian Mental Health Project, Transgender Law Center and Laundry Workers Center.

The film attracted a massive cult following making it A24’s highest-grossing picture of all time bringing in a total of $100 million at the worldwide box office. Since then, Everything Everywhere All at Once won two of its six Golden Globe nominations.

The stars and creatives of the enormously successful and beloved feature will be attending the upcoming Oscars where the film is up for a total of 11 awards including Best Picture.

The costumes that will be up for grabs at this special auction include Jobu’s (Stephanis Hsu) Elvis outfit, Bagel Universe outfit, blue fur wrestling coat and pink knitted golf vest. In addition to this, several of the Kung Fu costumes worn by Michelle Yeoh’s character will also be available for auction.

As if that wasn’t enough, Queen Jamie Lee Curtis’ characters costume, wig, Auditor of the Year trophy and hot dog fingers as well as the iconic Racacoonie himself, will be auctioned off for other causes.

Starting tomorrow, we're auctioning off (almost) everything from Everything Everywhere All At Once, from Jobu's Elvis costume to Raccacoonie himself. 100% of proceeds to benefit Laundry Workers Center, Asian Mental Health Project, and @TransLawCenter.https://t.co/Sggf4RT4Sj pic.twitter.com/EAoS27MmBO — A24 (@A24) February 22, 2023

One of the charities that will receive proceeds from the auction, The Transgender Law Center, advocates for trans immigrant and workers’ rights as well as representing imprisoned trans people in the United States of America.

The Asian Mental Health Project aims to educate and empower Asian communities in seeking mental healthcare and the Laundry Workers Center addresses the need for community-based leadership development geared toward improving the living and working conditions of workers in the laundry, warehouse, and food service industries, as well as their families.”

Fans of Everything Everywhere All at Once have taken to Twitter to share their excitement about the auction with one user sharing the infamous Sims meme with the caption “not now sweetie, mommy’s bidding on the A24 Everything Everywhere All at Once auction”

not now sweetie, mommy's bidding on the A24 Everything Everywhere All at Once auction pic.twitter.com/GTv8rgfCrW — MASSIVE Cinema (@massivecinema) February 22, 2023

Another user said “WHOAH WHOA WHOA – you can *buy* the RACCACOONIE puppet from ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ at auction?!?? Awesome. And it benefits the Asian Mental Health Project.”

WHOAH WHOA WHOA – you can *buy* the RACCACOONIE puppet from 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' at auction?!?? Awesome. And it benefits the Asian Mental Health Project. https://t.co/D1yPIADTuD pic.twitter.com/cEgCV14uYY — befores & afters magazine (@beforesmag) February 23, 2023

The bids will open today at 5 PM and close on 2 March… Plenty of time to pick and choose your favourite bits from the movie!

For more information about this fantastic initiative and get your own memorabilia, be sure to check out the link here.