Everything you need to know about GCN’s Eurovision Digital Douze Points Party

Are you ready for GCN’s camptastic Eurovision Digital Douze Points Party this Friday? Well, you better get ready! We’ve got everything you need for an evening celebrating the gayest night of the year – including some amazing prizes you could win!

While all us Euro-fanatics are sad there won’t be a live contest this year, we’re not gonna let that stop us from throwing a huge party, so here’s everything you need to know about what’s in store before rushing off to snap up your ticket.

On Friday, May 15, our fave drag king and Eurovision superfan, Julian Mandrews is your host for an evening of Eurovision eleganza. The category is Zoom realness! Julian Mandrews will bring us through his Top Ten Queerovision entries, celebrating the most outrageous and fabulous LGBT+ highlights from the contest’s archives.

A message from Julian Mandrews We've got a great show lined up for you at GCN's Digital Eurovision Douze Points Party with your favourite #Eurovision queer anthems, drag performances, extra special guests and spot prizes! It's gonna be Euro-tastic!

The one and only Lesley Roy will also be popping by! Ireland’s Eurovision entry for 2020, with her absolute banger of a tune, ‘Story Of My Life’, may not be at the competition, but that’s not going to stop our Lesley. She’ll be on hand to keep the party swinging, so let’s show Ireland’s own that support we were ready and raring to give on the night.

Lesley Roy – GCN's Digital Eurovision Douze Points Party A special message from Ireland's Eurovision entry 2020, Lesley Roy

And like all great hosts, GCN doesn’t want its guests to leave empty handed! We’re on the hunt for the best dressed screen, and we’ve got a few more tricks up our sleeve. Look at the fabulous prizes that could be winging their way to you:

A glorious hamper of goodies from Fallon & Byrne! Yes, our awesome pals have gathered a veritable feast together for you to enjoy from the comfort of your home. Prepare your tastebuds for an explosion of deliciousness!

An incredible wine hamper from Higgins Off License Clonskeagh! Keep the party going or relax after a hard day with a selection of the best wines available, hand picked by our incredible friends. Staying in is the new going out!

A €50 gift card from Just Eat. Enjoy a world of food available at the click of button, from the tantalising team at Just Eat! With options ranging from fine feasts to a cheeky takeaway, get ready to dig in.

€100 vouchers from Lifestyle Sports. Trying your best to keep fit during lockdown and social distancing? Lifestyle Sports have got your back, with vouchers to help keep you active, and look the part while you do it!

Even team GCN couldn’t hold their excitement!

Eurovision Digital Douze Points Party – A message from the Eurovision juries Attention please A message from #Eurovision juries to you: don't miss GCN's Digital Eurovision Douze Points Party – Friday, May 15

You can also expect the creme de la creme of lip-syncers and drag performers, including the divine Avoca Reaction, the stupendous Butch Chastity, the stunning Ben Panthera, the colossal Enda Danite, the awesome Marian Mary the 6th and the glittering Annie Queries!

Now how can you refuse that? Snap up tickets for GCN’s Eurovision Digital Douze Points Party happening this Friday!