Everything we know so far about Heartstopper Season 3

Filming for Season 3 of Heartstopper has concluded, and fans are anxiously awaiting the return of the LGBTQ+ teen drama. But until then, here’s everything we know about Season 3 so far!

Netflix’s adorable adaptation of Alice Oseman’s graphic novel follows LGBTQ+ teens through their high school experiences. Praised for its portrayal of queer joy and acceptance, the show centres the relationship between lead characters Charlie (Joe Locke) and rugby jock Nick (Kit Connor) who begin dating after Nick realises he’s “bisexual, actually!”

Alongside their friends in Season 2, Nick and Charlie navigated school, friendships and their queer identities as well as eating disorders and mental health challenges.

The last episode left us on a cliffhanger where Nick and Charlie were about to confess their love to each other. Charlie had typed out a text message saying “I love you” but the episode cut away before he sent the text.

Series creator Alice Oseman said: “I think (Season 2’s ending) just sets up that conversation for next season. We know that Charlie loves Nick, and I think we know that Nick loves Charlie as well. It’s just about when and how they’re going to say that to each other.”

Oseman also promised: “Season 3 takes Heartstopper into uncharted territory and it presented a range of new challenges for our cast and crew, but everyone did the most incredible job and I am so excited to share what we’ve all been working on.”

She additionally thanked the cast and crew for all of their dedication and hardwork in filming the third season of the series.

Heartstopper Season 3. Episode 1. Love. That’s all we can tell you for now – but we’ll be back, as will Nick and Charlie. 🍂 pic.twitter.com/znYjX6JSZt — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) September 4, 2023

Thanks to Netflix, we know that the first episode of Heartstopper season three will be called ‘Love’, and Oseman has shared that the episodes will continue the theme of mental health.

In terms of cast changes for Season 3, Ben (Sebastian Croft) shared that he will not be returning to the show. Oseman praised his acting sharing that he took on an incredibly tough role and “executed it with such intelligence and determination.”

The show creator added: “We were in constant debate about finding the line between Ben being unrealistically demonic and too sympathetic. I feel we found that line and I am so proud and honoured that Sebastian has been a part of Heartstopper.”

Although some fans are sad to see Sebastian go, we know there will be at least one new cast member in the new season!

Half-Irish, half-Jamaican actor Darragh Hand is joining the cast to portray Michael Holden, a friend of Charlie Spring’s older sister Tori. Michael is delightfully quirky, optimistic, heart-warming and full of “golden retriever” energy.

Author Alice Oseman said she was nervous to find someone who would be able to channel Michael’s energy, but, “Darragh came along and warmed our hearts, made us all laugh so much, and perfectly complimented Jenny Walser’s Tori Spring.

“I can’t wait for you to meet Michael in season 3!” she said.

Other known Season 3 cast members include Charlie (Joe Locke), Nick (Kit Connor), Elle (Yasmin Finney), Tao (William Gao), Isaac (Tobie Donovan), Imogen (Rhea Norwood), Tara (Corinna Brown) and Darcy (Kizzy Edgell).

Since the Emmy-winning series has followed the book’s storylines, fans are expecting the show’s third season to mirror the fourth volume of the comic in which Nick and Charlie attend college, but not much more has been revealed about the plot.

The cast has remained tight-lipped about the new season, and creator Alice Osman said: “People who have read the comics will know what’s going to happen, but I don’t want to spoil it for people who haven’t been reading the comics.”

Netflix has not shared a release date for Season 3 of Heartstopper, but production began in October 2023, and fans anticipate it will be available sometime in 2024. Since the first season debuted in June 2022 and the second in August 2023, some fans are hoping for a summer release, but this has not yet been confirmed.