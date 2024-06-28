New exhibition celebrates work of late Northern Irish trans artist Jordan Howe

A new exhibition has been announced to celebrate the work of trans artist Jordan Howe, who passed away in 2014. A Clarity of The Stars: A Retrospective of the Work of Jordan Howe, is held in memory of Howe, aliased CandyWarhol (apart from the Irish drag queen Candy Warhol), a Northern Irish artist and music composer from Lurgan, Co Armagh, whose works reflected the trials, tribulations, inward feeling and experimental nature of the transgender experience.

Her mixed media work caught the love and attention of her peers; her passion became a portrait of her life, the expansiveness of her transfeminine identity and her inspiration of pop artistry which garnered her respect from her fellow pop fans on a beloved Lady Gaga forum, GagaDaily.com, and beyond.

10 years after a small collection of her art pieces was exhibited in Belfast in 2014, Clarity of the Stars curated by Sinéad Keogh is to be held this July at Millenium Court Arts Centre in Portadown. Not only is it a commemoration of Howe’s life and legacy, it also celebrates the young artists in our community today.

Earlier this year, the Being the Artist I Am… competition was launched in celebration of Howe’s life. Trans, non-binary and gender non-conforming youths from all over the country entered the competition, telling of their embrace and journey of the self, their identity and pride.

12 trans artists under age 20 were selected to have their work featured in GCN, with the winning piece by 12-year-old Sophia Ella Dennis to be exhibited in the Millenium Court Arts Centre alongside Jordan’s own pieces.

The exhibition will be open and welcome to all from Friday, July 5, 2024. A tactile tour for the blind and visually impaired will be open on July 11, and a curator tour will take place with Simon Blackensee and ​​Sinéad Keogh on Thursday, July 25. It will include a more in-depth showcase and tour of the exhibition with tea and cake to refresh.

Open showings of the exhibit include:

Friday, July 5, 9am-4:30pm

Monday, July 8-11, 9am-4:30pm

Monday, July 22-25, 9am-4:30pm

TACTILE TOUR- Thursday, July 11, 11am-1pm

Not only that, the exhibition will also feature a Jordan Howe x Lady Gaga Remix Night hosted by Etta Stiletta on Friday, July 19 from 7-9pm in Union Street Bar, Belfast. The event will be free entry with a charity raffle and plenty of dancing.

For more information, see the official exhibition page here.