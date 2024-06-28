The L Word's Kate Moennig teased as star of new sapphic audio erotica

Katherine (Kate) Moennig, best known for her iconic role as Shane McCutcheon in the groundbreaking LGBTQ+ drama series The L Word, is rumoured to be venturing into the world of audio erotica. The actor is reportedly set to narrate a new series called Amplified on the popular audio erotica platform, Quinn.

Quinn, an app “created by women for the world,” has been making waves, offering a diverse range of steamy stories catering to various sexual preferences and identities. The platform has already featured the voices of several celebrities, including Thomas Doherty, Jesse Williams, Victoria Pedretti, and as a latest addition, Ireland’s own Andrew Scott.

The app has now teased its latest series, Amplified, featuring a faceless snippet of Moennig, with a pulsing backing track and the caption, “Sapphics, it’s your time to Shane. I mean shine.”

Quinn has also teased sections of the script, and hinted that that new series may feature a retired rockstar, ranch and some cowboy boots – what’s not to love?

The 45-year-old actor, who is openly lesbian, has portrayed several LGBTQ+ characters throughout her career. In addition to Shane on The L Word, she played Jilly, the partner of Drew Barrymore’s character Rosie in Everybody’s Fine, Candace, the lesbian lover of Sophia Myles’ character in Art School Confidential, and Lena, a press agent who works for Liev Schreiber’s character, in Ray Donovan.

Moennig has also lent her voice to several other audiobooks in the past, including Michael Connelly’s The Late Show in 2017.

As the anticipation builds for Amplified, which is set to release on July 1, one thing is certain – Kate Moennig’s foray into audio erotica is sure to be a hit with her loyal fanbase and newcomers alike.

The Quinn app is surely set to heat up this summer with the addition of this talented actor to its roster of narrators.