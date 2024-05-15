Andrew Scott lands steamy role in new audio erotica series

Off the back of All of Us Strangers and Netflix’s Ripley, Andrew Scott’s next project is coming sooner than expected, as he has landed a steamy role in a new audio erotica series. The Irish actor will play Robb the Protector in The Queen’s Guard, a Quinn Original production.

For those who are unfamiliar, Quinn is an audio erotica app “made by women for the world”. It offers an array of spicy stories under themes such as ‘Fan Faves’, ‘Fantastic Foreplay’ and ‘Nothing But Oral’, and the voices of celebrities like Gossip Girl’s Thomas Doherty, Grey’s Anatomy’s Jesse Williams and The Haunting of Bly Manor’s Victoria Pedretti.

Now, it’s Scott’s time to turn up the heat, and the teaser released on May 13 gives fans a hint of what’s to come.

Over a pulsing backing track, the Irishman in character is heard saying: “Look at you. Look at how beautifully your body bears the marks of everything you’ve been through. I could worship every one of them.”

Out of character, Scott teases the story a little more, explaining: “I know a lot of you out there love a bit of fantasy and historical fiction. I think you’re gonna really fall in love with this story.”

While not much else is revealed about the plot, listeners won’t have to wait much longer to hear more, as the series releases on Quinn on May 16.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Quinn (@tryquinn)

Before the official announcement, the audio erotica app dropped hints about the Dubliner’s involvement through several social media posts.

One showed a man, now identified as Scott, walking up a dais to take a seat at a through. The accompanying caption read: “Dying of anticipation? Don’t worry – it’ll pass,” in reference to the actor’s role as the Hot Priest in Fleabag.

Another clip was captioned: “Like what you see? Well, honey, you should see him in a crown.” This was a nod to Sherlock, with Scott’s Moriarty having said: “In a world full of locked rooms, the man with a key is king. And honey, you should see me in a crown”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Quinn (@tryquinn)

Audio erotica The Queen’s Guard is Andrew Scott’s latest project, with the star also due to feature alongside Cameron Diaz, Jamie Foxx, Kyle Chandler, Jamie Demetriou and Glenn Close in Netflix’s Back in Action later this year.