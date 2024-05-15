International talent showcased at this year’s Dublin Gay Theatre Festival

The International Dublin Gay Theatre Festival is in full swing, with an array of incredible queer shows still available to see across several venues in the Irish capital. While local talent always shines bright, the 2024 programme also boasts a selection of productions from around the world that are not to be missed.

Hailing from the UK, Greece, Spain, Sweden, Australia, Nigeria and even the Philipines for the first time ever, check out some of the amazing shows you can catch on week two of the festival.

And They Were Roommates

Brought to you from Greece, the home of Lesbos, this unique production follows two women portraying Achilles and Patroclus as they share stories of their first homoerotic love. It shows in DV8 from May 13 to 18, with a matinee on May 18 at 4pm. Tickets are available to purchase here.

Darling Boy

Following a critically acclaimed run at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival last year and sold-out seasons in Melbourne and Sydney, Darling Boy is coming to Dublin! The Australian show is a hilarious and heartbreaking ode to first love, sweaty clubs, family and growing up, and you can see it Teachers Club from May 13 to 18 with a matinee on May 18 at 2:30pm. Tickets are available here.

Darling Boy joined two other productions representing Australia at this year’s International Dublin Gay Theatre Festival, alongside Daddy and Babies and Bathwater.

Sketches Invented and Drawn

This raw and evocative monologue from Sweden presents a tour-de-sex from the 19th century to today. Like a true epic, this play spans Europe – from Devon to Gothenburg, Naples to London – with a uniquely Sw-english perspective. Sketches Invented and Drawn shows in Outhouse Theatre from May 13 to 18, with a matinee on May 18 at 4pm. Tickets are on sale now here.

Baklâ

This year, the International Dublin Gay Theatre Festival is presenting its first-ever Filipino story. The daring one-person show explores how 300 years of Spanish colonialism has led to intergenerational trauma, and is available to see in Teachers Club from May 13 to 18, with a matinee on May 18 at 4pm. Tickets for the award-winning production are available here.

The Copla Cabaret

Travelling to Dublin from Spain, experience a night of music, film, queer history and comedy with drag artist La Gitana. While her genre of music was once censored by Franco’s dictatorship, this show sees the performer bringing it back to life with a fresh twist. Catch The Copla Cabaret in The Ireland Institute from May 13 to 18, with a matinee on May 18 at 2:30pm. Tickets are available here.

Pebble On The Beach

This 15-minute one-man show follows debut writer and actor Douye Fumudoh’s journey of growing up in Nigeria and navigating adulthood in Ireland. It shows as part of a double bill, alongside To The Bone – A Radio Play, in DV8 from May 13 to 18 with a matinee on May 18 at 2:30pm. Tickets for both are available here.

This is just a selection of some of the amazing international highlights from the 2024 programme of the International Dublin Gay Theatre Festival. There were also a number of shows from the UK in week one, including Lewd and Lascivious Acts, Sauna Boy and The Rotting Hart. South Africa was also represented through The Knightly Quest.

For more information on the International Dublin Gay Theatre Festival, visit the official website.