FAI announce historic equal pay agreement for men’s and women’s teams

In a historic day for Irish football, the FAI has announced that the players on the Men’s and Women’s Senior International Teams will receive equal pay for match fees with immediate effect.

The equal pay result was the result of a three-way agreement between the FAI and the Men’s and Women’s teams as the Men’s team decided to reduce their international fees while the FAI would increase the fees for the Women’s team to match the new figure.

In regards to the announcement, Ireland Senior Women’s Team captain Katie McCabe, shared, “This is a great day for Irish football. We have taken a huge step forward with this deal and have shown the world what can be achieved through unity as we offer male and female international players the same opportunities.

“I am very proud as Ireland captain of the work that has been put in to get us to this point, not just by the current team but by so many Irish players in the past. They are the real heroes in this story, they took a stand and they passed on the baton to the current generation.”

NÍ NEART GO CUR LE CHÉILE🇮🇪💚 pic.twitter.com/jJOH12nHsi — Katie McCabe (@Katie_McCabe11) August 30, 2021

McCabe continued, “The relationship between the FAI and the Senior Women’s team is stronger than I have ever known it and we look forward to continuing to work together to make Irish football better for everyone who plays our game, regardless of their identity or background.”

Seamus Coleman, Senior Ireland Men’s team captain, stated, “We are delighted as players to do what we can to ensure that our female international players are treated equally and fairly and we remain fully committed to doing whatever we can to achieve that goal together. This deal is the right one for everyone who plays international football for Ireland, no matter which team they represent.”

Coleman added, “I hope this acts as an inspiration to many other nations to follow suit.”