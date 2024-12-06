Female penguin renamed after staff finds out he's actually a gay male

Staff at Birdland Park and Gardens in Gloucestershire were puzzled by a mystery surrounding one of their king penguins, “Maggie”. Despite displaying courtship behaviour and mating with male penguins in the enclosure, Maggie never laid eggs. The answer to this puzzle revealed a surprising twist: Maggie is not a female penguin, but male—and gay.

Keepers first grew suspicious when Maggie began initiating romantic behaviour with Frank, another male king penguin. To confirm their hunch, the team sent one of Maggie’s feathers for DNA testing. The results confirmed that Maggie was not a female penguin, but instead male and gay. To honour his identity and heritage, the 10-year-old penguin was renamed Magnus, a nod to his Scandinavian roots.

Magnus arrived at Birdland in 2016 from Denmark as part of the European Association of Zoos and Aquaria (EAZA) ex-situ breeding program. He quickly adapted to his new home and caught the eye of Frank, forming a close bond. Birdland, known for housing England’s only collection of king penguins, now celebrates Magnus and Frank as an iconic pair.

This story echoes other famous same-sex penguin relationships. Sphen and Magic, male gentoo penguins at Sea Life Sydney Aquarium, gained global fame as a couple who successfully adopted and raised two chicks, Sphengic and Clancy. Tragically, Sphen passed away earlier this year, leaving fans heartbroken.

Another celebrated example is the male pair Roy and Silo from New York’s Central Park Zoo, who inspired the children’s book And Tango Makes Three. The book has been frequently targeted by anti-LGBTQ+ book bans.

Magnus’ story highlights the natural diversity in animal behaviour and the broader spectrum of relationships found in the wild. As same-sex pairings among penguins continue to captivate public attention, these tales not only challenge misconceptions but also inspire compassion and understanding across species.

Birdland staff are proud to share Magnus’ journey, celebrating him as a symbol of love and individuality within their colony of the world’s second-largest penguin species.