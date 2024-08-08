Fermanagh to celebrate first-ever Pride with weekend full of incredible events

This year, the small island town of Enniskillen is set to host Fermanagh’s first-ever Pride, with incredible events taking place over the opening weekend in September.

Established in 2022, the group behind Fermanagh Pride was originally called Love Is Love and was running a pop-up LGBTQ+ bar in Enniskillen. From the very beginning, the aim of the group was to create fun and safe spaces for the queer community in the county.

In November 2022, five founding members formed the official Fermanagh Pride committee with the support of the local council. Since then, the committee has hosted an array of successful events, ranging from drag shows to Céilí dancing.

This year, they will be hosting their first-ever Pride event on September 6 and 7. Kicking off on the first day, people are invited to join the organisers at The Aisling Centre at 10am for a coffee morning to raise awareness and vital funds for UK organisation Mermaids, supporting trans and non-binary youth and their families. This first event is organised and supported by Fermanagh Sinn Féin.

In the evening of the same day, a special screening of the film Pride will take place in The Enniskillen Hotel and Motel at 8pm, courtesy of the amazing Fermanagh Film Club.

On the following day, the unmissable Pride Parade is set to start at 11.30am, with participants gathering at The Find Centre, East Bridge St., Enniskillen. From there, the community will make its way through the town centre to arrive at Enniskillen Castle, where the Pride celebrations will take place.

The main festivities will be hosted at the Enniskillen Castle from 12pm, with an outdoor event that will include local performers, craft stalls, charitable information booths, delicious food, and great music. There will be something for everyone at this incredible event celebrating love, diversity and inclusion.

The organisers are calling on people to join them as volunteers or as part of their market stalls. Find more information about the events and how to apply on the official website.

Fermanagh Pride is run entirely by volunteers and relies on donations and sponsorship. If you wish to contribute to this year’s celebrations, be sure to contact the organisers for more information or to discuss opportunities.