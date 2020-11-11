A Festival of Dangerous Ideas explores queer identities from past to present in it's explosive week 3

A Festival of Dangerous Ideas roars into week 3 with a thrilling lineup of talks about queer identities throughout history and a special performance from a wonderful poet.

Since the team at Gay Project launched their explosive Festival, it’s provided audience members with an unmissable experience each week to learn and understand diverse ideas surrounding the LGBTQ+ community from past to present to future. Every session has shown immense growth in terms of engagement and subject matter, so this will be the perfect time to join in.

On Thursday, November 12, week 3 of A Festival of Dangerous Ideas opens with a thought provoking exploration into queer identities and how they are constructed. Returning from a successful session 2, Dr Cormac O’Brien speaks on Queer masculinities: good gays vs bad queers and Dr Emma Hurley talks about Leaving normal: How the zeitgeist of the late 1800s and early 1900s shaped how psychological constructed identities and pathologies (How to create a queer).

Alongside this jaw-dropping discussion, the Break For Art Session will feature queer Galway based poet Sarah Clancy. She is well known for her extraordinary collection The Truth & Other Stories, grappling with the impact of the recession in Ireland, along with her activist work.

Gay Project shared the amazing lineup over on their Facebook page with the caption, “We are spoiled rotten! We do hope you’ll join us.”

Overall the response to A Festival of Dangerous Ideas has been heartwarming. One person wrote on Twitter, “While I’d love to be in a hall/theatre/community hub for an in-person series, I think this online version allows for wider participation and inclusion for those who may not have been able to travel to a venue. Lovely sense of community.”

Totally agree @PadraigRice. While I’d love to be in a hall/theatre/community hub for an in-person series, I think this online version allows for wider participation and inclusion for those who may not have been able to travel to a venue. Lovely sense of community🏳️‍🌈@GayProjectIRL https://t.co/WERIuNWxrf — FiachraOSuilleabhain (He/Him) (@FiachraOS) November 5, 2020

Former coordinator at Gay Project, Pádraig Rice, wrote, “Another lovely evening spent at the Gay Project’s Festival of Dangerous Ideas. It is culturally rich, diverse, thought-provoking, inclusive, surprising and stimulating. Of all of the COVID19 era online engagements, it has been by far my favourite!”

So if you want to join in on week 3 of the Festival of Dangerous Ideas, tickets can be found at this link. All 12 sessions are free.

If you would like to check out week 1 or 2 of the Festival, you can rewatch it at this link.