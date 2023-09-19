11 amazing films with bisexual representation you should watch

When it comes to LGBTQ+ representation in films, bisexual identities are too often misrepresented with characters who portray negative stereotypes or further contribute to biphobia.

It can be challenging to find bisexual characters whose identities are fully recognised and appreciated, but fear not, we’ve collected a list of films that do exactly that!

In honour of Bisexual Awareness Week, here are nine films that celebrate bisexuality.

The Comedian (2012)

This UK drama tells the story of a bisexual man in his 30s called Ed (Edward Hogg), who tries to break into the East London comedy scene. He performs comedy at night and endures a day job he despises as a call centre operator by day. Meanwhile, Ed is also torn between his new romantic love (Nathan Stewart-Jarrett) and his friend (Elisa Lasowski).

The Comedian is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV.

Jennifer’s Body (2009)

The deep connection between the characters played by bisexual icon Megan Fox and Amanda Seyfried in Jennifer’s Body makes this movie a queer cult classic. In this horror film, Jennifer heartlessly uses her demonic powers to kill men, but she chooses to keep Needy (Amanda Seyfried) alive. The plot includes loads of familiar horror tropes, including demons, revenge kills and vampire lesbians.

Jennifer’s Body is full of comedy, steamy sexual tension and bisexual energy, and it’s available to stream on Disney+ and AppleTV.

Appropriate Behaviour (2015)

After her girlfriend Maxine (Rebecca Henderson) dumps her, heartbroken Shirin (Desiree Akhavan), a bisexual Persian-American, struggles to take control of her life. She tells a shop clerk: “I’m looking for the grown-up underwear of a woman in charge of her sexuality and not afraid of change.”

The film explores her disastrous dates with men and women while she navigates life with her traditional Persian immigrant family.

Bisexual Iranian-American filmmaker Desiree Akhavan made her directorial debut with this witty comedy, and it is available to watch on AppleTV.

Shiva Baby (2020)

Danielle (Rachel Sennott) is a directionless bisexual Jewish woman who attends a shiva with her parents. The shiva also happens to be attended by her ex-girlfriend.

Shiva Baby is directed by Emma Seligman from the popular high school lesbian fight club comedy Bottoms, and it’s available to stream on Apple TV.

Call Me by Your Name (2017)

This coming-of-age romantic drama follows Elio (Timothy Chalamet) and Oliver (Armie Hammer) as they fall in love during a hot summer in Italy. While the characters are clearly enamoured with each other, they are both also shown having relationships with women.

You can stream Call Me by Your Name on Netflix and Apple TV.

Margarita With A Straw (2014)

This Indian coming-of-age film follows Laila, a bisexual teenager living with cerebral palsy raised by conservative parents in India.

She dreams of moving abroad, and after transferring from Delhi University in India to New York University in the United States, she begins her own journey of self-discovery. She dates Khanum, a blind Pakistani activist, realises she is bisexual, and wants to come out to her parents.

Margarita With A Straw is available to stream on Netflix.

Kaboom (2011)

This science-fiction comedy-drama follows a college freshman who initially identifies as ‘undeclared’ while his friends suggest he might be bi. Without giving away too many spoilers, this film involves strange dreams, a creepy cult and an unsolved mystery.

Winner of the Queer Palm at Cannes Film Festival, Kaboom has been described as groundbreaking, and it is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV.

Disobedience (2017)

After learning about the death of her father, a New York photographer, Ronit Krushka (Rachel Weisz), returns to the Orthodox Jewish community that shunned her for her bisexual identity. There, she rekindles a relationship with her childhood friend Esti (Rachel McAdams), and they navigate their attraction while trying to avoid the community’s judgement.

Disobedience is available to stream on Disney+.

Colette (2018)

Period drama fans will adore Colette, starring Keira Knightley. Knightley plays 20th-century bisexual French novelist Sidonie-Gabrielle Colette, who tries to grow her writing career and navigate her personal relationships.

Colette is available to stream on Netflix and Apple TV.

Frida (2002)

This Academy Award-nominated film explores surrealist artist Frida Kahlo’s life through her bisexual relationships, health struggles and artistry.

Frida is available to stream on Hulu, HBO Max, and Amazon Prime Video.

Moonlight (2016)

Making history as the first LGBTQ+ film to win Best Picture at the Academy Awards, Moonlight is a must-watch for cinephiles. It follows Chiron as he grapples with his identity and sexuality through childhood, adolescence and adulthood. In the film, Chiron meets Kevin, a bisexual teenager with whom he forms an intimate connection with.

Moonlight is available to stream on Apple TV.

Whether you are looking for comedy, horror, period films or romance to enhance your Bisexual Awareness week, these biconic films are full of bisexual tension and representation.