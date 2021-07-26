Final chance to pick up some amazing designs in the PROTEST! apparel collection

As we come into the final sale of the GCN and Brian Teeling PROTEST! collection, we’ve got one last surprise in store – a brand new design.

Sharing the message ‘Undetectable equals Untransmittable‘, the design highlights the fact that a person living with HIV with an undetectable viral load cannot transmit HIV to another sexual partner.

🔥SURPRISE! 🔥We've just released a brand new design from our PROTEST! collection 💛 Available to order for a limited time only until June 30. Get it here: https://t.co/lt8mSheESb. #GCNPROTEST pic.twitter.com/18k7ra6u7t — Gay Community News (@GCNmag) July 23, 2021

While many of the previous designs are completely sold out, there are still some stunning products you can snap up at the GCN merch store.

For those of you who don’t know already, PROTEST! is a unique apparel collection that showcases a range of dynamic designs from artist Brian Teeling, homaging some of the most iconic visual moments for our community and celebrating timely messages of relevance for our diverse LGBTQ+ community.

Teeling previously talked about the collections explaining that “all of the designs are either references, bootlegged, or commandeered from various community sources and archives. We have such a rich history which I believe is slowly being covered by a rainbow pall. We must continue to look to the past to inform our shared future.

“Influencing this idea also was the motive to make something sustainable, local, and conscious. This is where producing things to order, ensuring the use of organic fabrics and water-based inks, even in how we mail things out comes into play.”

Managing Editor of GCN, Lisa Connell, shared “As a community, we may be visually aligned and connected to the rainbow but we know that there is so much more nuance, joy, protest, pain and expression to be found in the LGBTQ+ visual language.

“We are so proud to collaborate with Brian Teeling on this special collection to raise funds for GCN and to honour the power of our communities’ action and progress. Our solidarity is in our visibility.”

You can find out more about Brian’s work here before shopping the final items in PROTEST! here. Get ’em before they’re gone!