First Dates Ireland viewers are 100% here for the cuteness of this gay couple

First Dates Ireland fans were treated to a cuteness overload with a recent date between call center worker Dylan and rugby player Connor.

Going from plain burgers and chips to three scoops of vanilla ice cream (they are both picky eaters), Dylan and Connor were all smiles and giggles throughout their entire date. Despite a nervous start, the two quickly fell into sync to become what must be the smiliest pairing in the show’s history.

Over on RTÉ 2’s Twitter page, an entire video was dedicated to Dylan’s laughter accompanied by the caption, “We do love a good infectious laugh!” And viewers are in complete agreement, as one shared, “He’s just the cutest.”

Another Twitter user celebrated seeing the two men have a great time, “Thanks lads for the happy smiling faces, far too scarce these days.”

During the date, Dylan spoke about how he had never been to an LGBTQ+ bar or to Pride, stating that it was not his scene. Connor confirmed that he was looking for someone just like that. By episode’s end, they both agreed it was a match, so “smiles all ‘round.”

Smiles all ‘round! It’s a match for Dylan and Conor! #FirstDatesIRL pic.twitter.com/0sf7RbOY6Q — RTÉ2 (@RTE2) April 22, 2021

One person summarised how most First Date Ireland fans feel about this match, “Cutest gay couple ever! Faith in gaymanity has been restored.”

First Dates Ireland delivered some truly wholesome and uplifting viewing for people in their most recent episode, from the warm and joyous laughter of Dylan and Connor to Peter and Mags still going strong. As writer James Kavanagh shared, “So cute, I cannot cope.”

Alongside these bursts of cuteness, First Dates Ireland also provided an important platform for LGBTQ+ stories to be heard, such as trans man Harry opening up about the stigma attached to being trans in Ireland. He said, “I don’t see it as a big deal but a lot of people do and it’s a lot of energy to explain it to someone. I just wanna get out on the dating scene and have fun and enjoy it like any young guy should.”