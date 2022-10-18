First-ever Latinx winner announced as Mr Gay World 2022

Mr Gay World has made history by naming José López Duvont from Puerto Rico as the 2022 winner of the competition. It is the first time ever that a Latinx person has won the prestigious international title.

The 32-year-old was the clear favourite to win the competition after taking the crowns for Best Social Media Presence, Best in National Costume, Best Sports Challenge, Best in Swimwear and Best in Formal Wear categories.

According to an official statement from the pageant organisers, the actor and model had “presented a social impact project to address the body dysmorphia he suffered from as a child, and promote healthy lifestyles within the LGBTQ+ communities,” which sealed his triumph.

Posting on social media after his win, López Duvont wrote, “today I’m Mr Gay World What does it mean? I do not try to just win an international title… I finally have the opportunity to take a message to all over the world and be a spokesman as an ambassador of the LGBTTQ +”.



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jose Lopez (@joselopezpr)

He went on to say, he wanted to use his position to “help in education and prevention in mental conditions” specifically naming body dysmorphia as his primary goal.

The Mr Gay World 2022 pageant also saw history being made for the second time when it crowned Mr Gay Germany, Max Appenroth as the second runner-up and the first Trans person to compete in the international competition.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Max Appenroth (@maxfabmax)

Ahead of the contest, he wrote on social media, “My participation in the Mr. Gay World contest is one of the biggest journeys I have ever made! And that’s not only because of the long trip to beautiful South Africa.

He continued, “yes, it’s a contest, but what’s happening here right now is true solidarity and team spirit… At the center of the contest stand our activism and our campaigns, which we carry through Mr. Gay World out into the world. We’re here to learn from each other and to amplify each others voices. I’m proud to call myself a member of the Mr. Gay World Family now”.

The first runner-up place for Mr Gay World 2022 went to US contestant Tony Ardolino.

SPONSORED CONTENT

