Drag Race UK herstory made as season 4 lineup reveals its first Trans woman contestant

Drag Race UK is back with an incredible lineup of talented queens to steal our breath away in season 4.

BBC Three made the long-awaited announcement at 9 am this morning, September 7, introducing the stunning faces who make up the cast, including Drag Race UK‘s first Trans contestant and a Drag SOS star.

The 12 fierce drag artists will compete for the coveted title of Britain’s Next Drag Superstar, with the winner being immortalised in the UK Hall of Fame alongside previous winners, The Vivienne, Lawrence Chaney and Krystal Versace.

And the queens of Drag Race UK Season 4 are…

Dakota Schiffer

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RuPaul’s Drag Race UK (@dragraceukbbc)

This season’s youngest contestant at just 22 years-old also happens to be the first-ever Trans contestant in the UK edition of the ever-expanding franchise. Her drag name is a happy marriage between early 2000’s cartoon, Dakota, and German model, Claudia Schiffer, while Sharon Tate remains her number one Hollywood icon.

Danny Beard

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RuPaul’s Drag Race UK (@dragraceukbbc)

This bearded diva considers herself a “sassy, shady, singing, cartoon clown”. Alongside their comedy talents, Danny has been known to dazzle crowds and belt out bangers at their shows.

Le Fil

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RuPaul’s Drag Race UK (@dragraceukbbc)

The androgynous, Asian sensation from Yorkshire is here to bring some gender-bending energy to the main stage. Having previously travelled the world with Spice Girls sensation Mel C, they’re no stranger to being surrounded by icons.

Baby

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RuPaul’s Drag Race UK (@dragraceukbbc)

London’s “afro punk princess” just knew that she would be a part of this season of Drag Race UK. Their name comes from their position in the family as the youngest of five siblings, and they are ready to showcase their talents to the world.

Cheddar Gorgeous

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RuPaul’s Drag Race UK (@dragraceukbbc)

You may recognise this “living spectacle, cultural icon dressed as a Mancunian busy bee” from Drag SOS, so they’re no stranger to the camera and “excited for the challenge” of being part of Drag Race UK.

Sminty Drop

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RuPaul’s Drag Race UK (@dragraceukbbc)

We can tell just by looking at this “sexy cyber supermodel from outer space” that she is going to bring some outstanding looks to the judges’ table. And fun fact: she made a cameo in a Duran Duran music video.

Black Peppa

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RuPaul’s Drag Race UK (@dragraceukbbc)

This Caribbean queen now living in Birmingham gave themselves a name inspired by their love of spicy food and Peppa Pig, and they’re planning on bringing some of their “weirdest ideas” to make “the impossible a reality”.

Copper Topp

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RuPaul’s Drag Race UK (@dragraceukbbc)

This “feel good ginger of drag” is here to represent all of the “old fogeys” (her words, not ours) in this season of Drag Race UK, and they’re going to embrace their camp and physical performance style to do so.

Just May

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RuPaul’s Drag Race UK (@dragraceukbbc)

And a fellow ginger queen… Just May is “the world’s premier Geri Halliwell impersonator”. She admits that she doesn’t have Geri’s singing talents, but she promises that won’t stop her in her efforts to win the title of Britain’s Next Drag Superstar.

Pixie Polite

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RuPaul’s Drag Race UK (@dragraceukbbc)

This Disney-inspired Brighton belle has found drag to be a source of confidence, describing themselves as “a many tricked cow of the camp variety”.

Jonbers Blonde

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RuPaul’s Drag Race UK (@dragraceukbbc)

“I’m a showgirl on a Saturday and an absolute binfire on a Sunday,” says Belfast queen, Jonbers. A lover of all things fashion and performance, they’re planning on showcasing some Irish flute on the main stage to help snatch the crown.

Starlet

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RuPaul’s Drag Race UK (@dragraceukbbc)

This stunning queen embraces all things vintage Hollywood in her lewks, with her name paying homage to the likes of Marilyn Monroe and Audrey Hepburn, “the stars who came before her“. Starlet plans to get competitive this season of Drag Race, as drag is “her truest passion”.

BBC iPlayer’s Drag Race UK season 4 is set to premiere on September 22, so strap in and prepare for the charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent to hit your screen.