We’re hiring! GCN seeks new Editor

Are you a journalist or writer wanting to build your career in Ireland’s media? Do you want to contribute to Ireland’s LGBTQ+ community? Then the GCN Editor position could be for you!

We’re looking for someone to work alongside our small but ambitious team to oversee the publication of GCN magazine, Ireland’s longest-running LGBTQ+ publication.

As the GCN Editor, you will be responsible for the creation and production of the magazine. You will lead GCN’s mission to provide Ireland’s queer community with full listings of everything that’s going on in LGBTQ+ Ireland.

You will also be part of the web content team, creating and editing web stories, articles, listicles, and other content for our thriving website to help us grow and engage with our audience.

The role requires a person with the ability to work in collaboration with community groups, community leaders, our readers, brands, and all other stakeholders to deliver a vital community resource at the highest levels of professionalism and integrity.

BENEFITS:

By coming to work with GCN you’ll get to make a difference to tens of thousands of LGBTQ+ people in Ireland.

You will also gain hands-on experience in content creation, editing, copywriting, journalism, social media management, SEO and WordPress with the scope to introduce new initiatives. As the GCN Editor, you will also be in regular contact with other media reps and PR agencies giving you invaluable media connections across Ireland.

WHAT YOU’LL BE DOING:

Writing features, interviews and other content for the magazine

Commissioning writers and photographers

Working alongside GCN’s designer and Group Manager to produce and design the print edition

Research for features, interviews and other content

Management, monitoring and updating of all GCN community and social listings, printed and online

Liaising day-to-day with the Head of Digital and Marketing to suggest and create news and feature content for GCN.ie

Being part of the GCN staff team in the creative development of GCN online and in print

Full Training will be provided on the job but writing and editing experience are preferred.

Please submit your application to [email protected] with a cover letter, CV, and samples of your work or writing portfolio. The deadline for applications is September 23, 2022.

This role is supported by the Department of Rural and Community Development and Pobal through the Community Services Programme.

Applicants must be in receipt of Jobseeker’s Benefit (JB), Jobseeker’s Assistance (JA), one-parent family payment (OPF), or Jobseeker Transitional Payment.

